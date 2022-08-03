Shapeways to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shapeways, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) (“Shapeways”) a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Shapeways will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 8:30 A.M. ET. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-322-9565, or 1-412-542-4177 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at shapeways.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Friday, August 12, 2022, beginning at 11:30 AM. ET through 11:59 p.m. ET, Friday, August 26, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 10169331.

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions utilizing 11 additive manufacturing technologies and more than 100 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 23 million parts to over 1 million customers in over 180 countries. To learn more, please visit https://www.shapeways.com.

