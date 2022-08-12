Shapeways Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) (“Shapeways” or the “Company”), a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“During the second quarter we made tangible progress across our broad spectrum of additive manufacturing capabilities to key large and growing industry verticals. We continued to execute on our growth initiatives, which further strengthened our position as a leading provider of digital manufacturing,” said Greg Kress, Shapeways’ Chief Executive Officer. “We combine high quality, flexible on demand manufacturing with purpose built proprietary software that enables our customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, thereby helping to drive efficiency across the supply chain. As part of our external growth efforts, we completed three acquisitions adding complementary technologies, expanding our customer base, and accelerating our product diversification. We also enhanced our senior leadership team and our board of directors with talented and experienced individuals that we believe will contribute to our execution efforts as we grow the company.”

Business Updates

The Company made progress on each of its key growth initiatives.

Expansion of its additive manufacturing capabilities – The Company enhanced its internal offerings to serve a wider spectrum of existing customer needs, including: added industrial precision metal printing capabilities with investment in EOS Direct Metal Laser Sintering and GE Arcam Electron Beam Melting Printing; broadened its plastics printing ability to the U.S. with the expansion of its HP Multi Jet Fusion footprint; and expanded its certifications with ITAR registered manufacturing capabilities and an additional ISO 9001 Certified manufacturing location with the acquisition of LinearAMS, which was completed in the quarter.

– The Company enhanced its internal offerings to serve a wider spectrum of existing customer needs, including: Executing a comprehensive go-to-market strategy – The Company started to win new business in its target industries while building its pipeline with enterprise level customers in key verticals, such as medical, aerospace, automotive, and industrial verticals.

– The Company started to win new business in its target industries while building its pipeline with enterprise level customers in key verticals, such as medical, aerospace, automotive, and industrial verticals. Offering more traditional manufacturing services – The Company accelerated the development of its outsourced supply chain capabilities to support traditional manufacturing with the acquisition of MFG.com (“MFG”) which was completed in the quarter. The MFG supplier network provides Shapeways access to suppliers with manufacturing services covering molding, machining, and sheet metal.

– The Company accelerated the development of its outsourced supply chain capabilities to support traditional manufacturing with the acquisition of MFG.com (“MFG”) which was completed in the quarter. The MFG supplier network provides Shapeways access to suppliers with manufacturing services covering molding, machining, and sheet metal. Commercializing its software –The Company continued the rollout of its OTTO Software-as-a-Service (“ SaaS ”) offering and completed the acquisitions of MFG and MakerOS, both of which are expected to accelerate its product development roadmap and provide a strong lead base to offer its software. Shapeways’ software digitizes and removes friction from the end-to-end manufacturing process and manages complex workflows which enables efficient high-quality manufacturing at scale.

As previously announced, during the quarter, the Company completed three strategic acquisitions which advance its objectives of accelerating its OTTO SaaS go-to-market plan, adding complementary manufacturing capabilities, and deepening reach into key target verticals. These acquisitions include:

MFG.com: Helps custom part manufacturers grow their business by making it easy for them to be discovered on its cloud -based Request for Quote (“RFQ”) management platform and helps buyers to find the best possible manufacturer that fits their needs through a set of supplier and buyer marketplaces mainly for traditional manufacturing. The Company believes that MFG fits well into its software strategy, adds immediate features with its marketplace products, and is expected to contribute to the acceleration of OTTO’s phased rollout.

-based Request for Quote (“RFQ”) management platform and helps buyers to find the best possible manufacturer that fits their needs through a set of supplier and buyer marketplaces mainly for traditional manufacturing. The Company believes that MFG fits well into its software strategy, adds immediate features with its products, and is expected to contribute to the acceleration of OTTO’s phased rollout. MakerOS: Offers a SaaS service to facilitate design, prototype, and production processes for manufacturers and service providers. MakerOS brings features to OTTO’s product vision, particularly enhanced quoting, project management, and customer communications tools.

Linear AMS: An expert in plastics molding, tooling, and production, predominantly in the automotive industry. Headquartered in Michigan, Linear AMS has blue chip automotive customers and certifications, and access to their respective suppliers.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Revenue was $8.4 million compared to $8.8 million for the same period in 2021

Gross profit was $3.6 million compared to $4.3 million for the same period in 2021

Gross margin was 43% compared to 49% for the same period in 2021

Net loss was $(4.7) million compared to $(0.1) million for the same period in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA was $(4.3) million compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2021

Six months ended June 30, 2022

Revenue was $16.0 million compared to $17.6 million for the same period in 2021

Gross profit was $7.1 million compared to $8.4 million for the same period in 2021

Gross margin was 44% compared to 48% for the same period in 2021

Net (loss) income was $(8.7) million compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA was $(8.6) million compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2021

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $50.4 million. During the quarter the Company deployed approximately $9 million of cash as part of its execution on its strategic growth initiatives, primarily to consummate the acquisitions completed in the quarter. The Company’s normalized operating burn is much lower than cash usage year to date might indicate.

Outlook

The Company expects to continue to make investments to expand its additive manufacturing platform and increase its business development activities throughout the year. The investments are expected to result in a ramp in sales in the future and are anticipated to continue to pressure margins in the coming quarters.

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company anticipates revenue to be in the range of $8.3 million to $8.6 million.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions utilizing 11 additive manufacturing technologies and more than 100 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 23 million parts to 1 million customers in over 180 countries. To learn more, please visit https://www.shapeways.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, impact of recent acquisitions, outlook, and prospects are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, financial, geopolitical, legal, and market conditions, including supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; difficulties integrating acquired companies; ability to retain customers of acquired companies or otherwise expand its customer base; the risk that Shapeways has a history of losses and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the risk that the Company faces significant competition and expects to face increasing competition in many aspects; the risk that the digital manufacturing industry is a relatively new and emerging market and it is uncertain whether it will gain widespread acceptance; the risk that the Company’s new and existing solutions and software do not achieve sufficient market acceptance; the loss of key personnel; the inability to timely and effectively scale the Company’s platform; the ability to move the Company’s manufacturing capabilities without disruption or delay; and those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Shapeways’ most recent Form 10-K, most recent Form 10-Q, and other documents Shapeways has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know, or that the Company currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to Shapeways’ results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”), Shapeways believes that Adjusted EBITDA, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful in evaluating its operational performance. Shapeways uses this non-U.S. GAAP financial information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Shapeways believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, when reviewed collectively with its U.S. GAAP results, may be helpful to investors in assessing its operating performance.

Shapeways defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income excluding debt forgiveness, interest expense, net of interest income, income tax benefit, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, acquisition costs and other (which includes other income and non-operating gains and losses).

Shapeways believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends because it eliminates the effect of financing and capital expenditures and provides investors with a means to compare its financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to investors. However, you should be aware that when evaluating Adjusted EBITDA Shapeways may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, Shapeways’ presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Shapeways compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its U.S. GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Shapeways’ business.

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,402 $ 79,677 Restricted cash 138 142 Accounts receivable 2,954 1,372 Inventory 1,155 927 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,572 4,360 Total current assets 61,221 86,478 Property and equipment, net 14,492 4,388 Right-of-use assets, net 2,603 842 Goodwill 6,233 1,835 Intangible assets, net 5,658 — Security deposits 267 175 Total assets $ 90,474 $ 93,718 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,575 $ 1,909 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,238 2,645 Operating lease liabilities, current 850 639 Deferred revenue 1,102 921 Total current liabilities 10,765 6,114 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,838 326 Warrant liabilities 77 2,274 Total liabilities 12,680 8,714 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 120,000,000 shares authorized; 49,213,438 and 48,627,739 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 199,906 198,179 Accumulated deficit $ (121,522 ) $ (112,811 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (595 ) (369 ) Total stockholders’ equity 77,794 85,004 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 90,474 $ 93,718

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



(UNAUDITED)



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue, net $ 8,433 $ 8,849 $ 16,003 $ 17,638 Cost of revenue 4,791 4,556 8,952 9,216 Gross profit 3,642 4,293 7,051 8,422 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 6,766 3,181 12,911 6,214 Research and development 2,355 1,116 4,420 2,426 Total operating expenses 9,121 4,297 17,331 8,640 Loss from operations (5,479 ) (4 ) (10,280 ) (218 ) Other income (expense) Long-term debt forgiveness — — — 2,000 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 765 — 1,527 — Interest expense — (130 ) — (281 ) Interest income 1 — 2 — Other income 38 1 39 1 Total other income (expense), net 804 (129 ) 1,568 1,720 (Loss) income before income tax benefit (4,675 ) (133 ) (8,712 ) 1,502 Income tax benefit (expense) 1 (2 ) 1 71 Net (loss) income (4,674 ) (135 ) (8,711 ) 1,573 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.09 ) $ — $ (0.16 ) $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ — $ (0.16 ) $ 0.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 53,069,269 36,079,478 52,925,199 36,043,718 Diluted 53,069,269 36,079,478 52,925,199 36,043,718 Other comprehensive (loss) income Foreign currency translation adjustment (174 ) (8 ) (226 ) (17 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (4,848 ) $ (143 ) $ (8,937 ) $ 1,556

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (8,711 ) $ 1,573 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 559 278 Stock-based compensation expense 769 345 Non-cash lease expense 354 551 Non-cash debt forgiveness — (2,000 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,527 ) — Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (298 ) (828 ) Inventory (47 ) 223 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,239 ) (419 ) Accounts payable (600 ) (356 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 358 (103 ) Lease liabilities (411 ) (597 ) Deferred revenue (373 ) (131 ) Net cash used in operating activities (12,166 ) (1,464 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (8,454 ) (143 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (8,861 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (17,315 ) (143 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 288 71 Proceeds received from exercise of preferred stock warrants — 60 Repayments of loans payable — (958 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 288 $ (827 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (29,193 ) $ (2,434 ) Effect of change in foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (86 ) 120 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 79,819 8,709 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 50,540 $ 6,395 Supplemental disclosure of cash and non-cash transactions: Cash paid for interest $ — $ 63 Deferred offering costs $ — $ 1,820

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES



For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (4,674 ) $ (135 ) $ (8,711 ) $ 1,573 Debt forgiveness — — — (2,000 ) Interest expense, net (1 ) 130 (2 ) 281 Depreciation and amortization 377 137 559 278 Stock based compensation 457 171 769 345 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (765 ) — (1,527 ) — Income tax benefit (1 ) 2 (1 ) (71 ) Acquisition costs 373 — 373 — Other (36 ) 12 (37 ) 19 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,270 ) $ 317 $ (8,577 ) $ 425

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.



QUARTERLY PERFORMANCE



(Unaudited)



(in thousands)

Three Months Ended, June 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Revenue $ 8,849 $ 7,716 $ 8,269 $ 7,570 $ 8,433 % YoY Growth 26 % (5) % (5) % (14) % (5) % Gross Profit $ 4,293 $ 3,661 $ 3,867 $ 3,409 $ 3,642 Gross Margin 49 % 47 % 47 % 45 % 43 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 317 $ (1,824) $ (3,106) $ (4,303) $ (4,270)

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

Three Months Ended, (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Net (loss) income $ (135 ) $ 2,552 $ (2,369 ) $ (4,037 ) $ (4,674 ) Debt forgiveness — — — — — Interest expense, net 130 126 (4 ) — (1 ) Depreciation and amortization 137 146 169 182 377 Stock based compensation 171 438 2,124 312 457 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — (5,088 ) (3,018 ) (762 ) (765 ) Income tax benefit 2 — — — (1 ) Acquisition costs — — — — 373 Other 12 2 (8 ) 2 (36 ) Adjusted EBITDA 317 (1,824 ) (3,106 ) $ (4,303 ) $ (4,270 )

