SGH Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Achieved Record Net Sales and Record Gross Margins in Full Year Fiscal 2022

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #SGH–SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022. Per share measures for all periods reflect the effect of the February 2022 two-for-one share split.

Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Net sales of $1.82 billion, up 21% versus fiscal 2021

GAAP gross margin of 24.9%, up 440 basis points versus fiscal 2021

Non-GAAP gross margin of 25.9%, up 370 basis points versus fiscal 2021

GAAP EPS of $1.22 versus GAAP EPS of $0.41 for fiscal 2021

Non-GAAP EPS of $3.62 versus non-GAAP EPS of $2.61 for fiscal 2021

Repurchased 2.63 million shares for $50.0 million in cash

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Net sales of $438 million, down 6% versus the year-ago quarter

GAAP gross margin of 23.7%, down 150 basis points versus the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP gross margin of 24.6%, down 180 basis points versus the year-ago quarter

GAAP EPS of $0.40 versus $0.39 in the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 versus $1.08 in the year-ago quarter

Repurchased 2.18 million shares for $39.8 million in cash

“ SGH delivered solid operating performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, capping off a record year of revenue, gross margins, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings per share, as we continue our transformation into a diversified and growth-oriented company,” commented CEO Mark Adams. “ As we enter fiscal 2023, we remain focused on execution as we manage through macroeconomic uncertainties. As evidenced by our acquisition of Stratus Technologies, we continue to invest in our future, and with multiple secular growth trends, we are positioned to drive attractive long-term returns for our shareholders.”

Annual Financial Results

GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (in millions, except per share amounts) FY22 FY21 FY22 FY21 Net sales $ 1,819.4 $ 1,501.1 $ 1,819.4 $ 1,501.1 Gross profit 453.2 308.4 470.7 332.6 Operating income 114.5 55.2 227.6 160.8 Net income attributable to SGH 66.6 21.3 190.2 132.2 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 1.22 $ 0.41 $ 3.62 $ 2.61

Quarterly Financial Results

GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (in millions, except per share amounts) Q4 FY22 Q3 FY22 Q4 FY21 Q4 FY22 Q3 FY22 Q4 FY21 Net sales $ 437.7 $ 462.5 $ 467.7 $ 437.7 $ 462.5 $ 467.7 Gross profit 103.8 114.5 117.8 107.8 118.9 123.6 Operating income 27.6 35.3 31.7 46.8 54.3 66.6 Net income attributable to SGH 20.0 24.1 20.7 40.4 45.9 55.1 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 0.39 $ 0.80 $ 0.87 $ 1.08

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities. Further information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included within this press release. (3) Diluted earnings per share reflect the impact of the share dividend paid in February 2022.

Business Outlook

As of October 4, 2022, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for its first quarter of fiscal 2023:

GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Net sales $425 to $475 million — $425 to $475 million Gross margin 24.5% to 26.5% 1% (A) 25.5% to 27.5% Diluted earnings per share $0.14 +/- $0.15 $0.46 (A)(B)(C) $0.60 +/- $0.15 Diluted shares 51 million — 51 million

Non-GAAP adjustments (in millions) (A) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in cost of sales $ 4 (B) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in R&D and SG&A 11 (C) Amortization of debt discount and other costs 8 $ 23

Our outlook incorporates the effects of the Company’s recent acquisition of Stratus Technologies, Inc. (“Stratus”). However, the Company has not completed its assessment of the provisional fair values of the assets and liabilities, and therefore, our GAAP outlook does not reflect the impact of any differences between the carrying values and fair values of Stratus’ assets or liabilities, including the impact of amortization of any identifiable intangible assets.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

SGH will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results and related matters at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Interested parties may access the call by dialing +1-844-200-6205 in the U.S. or +1-929-526-1599 from international locations using access code 284484. The webcast link is located on the SGH Investor Relations section of the website at https://sghcorp.com. We will also post the presentation to our website prior to the call.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on the SGH Investor Relations website for approximately seven days.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above-referenced conference call will contain, “forward-looking statements,” including, among other things, statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of SGH (including the business outlook for the next fiscal quarter) and statements regarding growth drivers in SGH’s industries and markets. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and preliminary assumptions that are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside SGH’s control, including, among others: issues, delays or complications in integrating the operations of Stratus; global business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology industries, our customer markets and various geographic regions; uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; uncertainties in the global macroeconomic environment; disruptions in our operations or our supply chain as a result of COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of our strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products and additional capacity; acquisitions of companies or technologies, the failure to successfully integrate and operate them, or customers’ negative reactions to them; limitations on, or changes in the availability of, supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; the temporary or volatile nature of pricing trends in memory or elsewhere; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with, or delays in, the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil or in the LED market; reduction in or termination of incentives for local manufacturing in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of our customers; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of our limited number of key vendors; the inability to maintain or expand government business; and other factors and risks detailed in SGH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include SGH’s most recent reports on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including SGH’s future filings.

Such factors and risks as outlined above and in such filings do not constitute all factors and risks that could cause actual results of SGH to be materially different from our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of today, and SGH does not intend, and has no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SGH management uses non-GAAP measures to supplement SGH’s financial results under GAAP. Management uses these measures to analyze its operations and make decisions as to future operational plans and believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is useful to investors in analyzing and assessing the Company’s past and future operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items, such as share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (consisting of amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks/trade names and backlog acquired in connection with business combinations), acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, (gains) losses from changes in currency exchange rates, COVID-19 expenses, amortization of debt discount and other costs and other infrequent or unusual items. While amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded, the revenues from acquired companies is reflected in our non-GAAP measures and these intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Management believes the presentation of operating results that exclude certain items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA, which represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, COVID-19 expenses and other infrequent or unusual items.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude important information about our financial results, as noted above. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” tables below.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers.

Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended Aug 26,

2022 May 27,

2022 Aug 27,

2021 Aug 26,

2022 Aug 27,

2021 Net sales: Memory Solutions $ 209,849 $ 265,850 $ 247,282 $ 975,181 $ 931,818 Intelligent Platform Solutions 144,730 95,345 97,614 440,986 344,757 LED Solutions 83,118 101,345 122,812 403,185 224,567 Total net sales 437,697 462,540 467,708 1,819,352 1,501,142 Cost of sales 333,854 348,077 349,915 1,366,132 1,192,762 Gross profit 103,843 114,463 117,793 453,220 308,380 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,607 20,298 16,740 77,356 49,274 Selling, general and administrative 55,635 58,732 53,314 220,031 171,509 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 124 16,000 41,324 32,400 Total operating expenses 76,242 79,154 86,054 338,711 253,183 Operating income 27,601 35,309 31,739 114,509 55,197 Non-operating (income) expense: Interest expense, net 6,491 5,110 5,032 21,169 17,600 Other non-operating (income) expense 1,267 550 (1,563 ) 4,837 (375 ) Total non-operating (income) expense 7,758 5,660 3,469 26,006 17,225 Income before taxes 19,843 29,649 28,270 88,503 37,972 Income tax provision (benefit) (584 ) 5,154 6,981 19,911 15,466 Net income 20,427 24,495 21,289 68,592 22,506 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 468 382 639 2,035 1,196 Net income attributable to SGH $ 19,959 $ 24,113 $ 20,650 $ 66,557 $ 21,310 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.48 $ 0.42 $ 1.35 $ 0.44 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 0.39 $ 1.22 $ 0.41 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 49,238 50,095 48,605 49,467 48,558 Diluted 50,504 54,998 52,835 54,443 51,584

Earnings per share and shares used in per share calculations reflect the impact of the share dividend.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended Aug 26,

2022 May 27,

2022 Aug 27,

2021 Aug 26,

2022 Aug 27,

2021 GAAP gross profit $ 103,843 $ 114,463 $ 117,793 $ 453,220 $ 308,380 Share-based compensation expense 1,637 1,724 1,786 6,740 4,593 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,367 2,696 3,997 10,741 8,228 Flow-through of inventory step up — — — — 7,090 Out of period import tax expense — — — — 4,345 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 107,847 $ 118,883 $ 123,576 $ 470,701 $ 332,636 GAAP operating expenses $ 76,242 $ 79,154 $ 86,054 $ 338,711 $ 253,183 Share-based compensation expense (8,187 ) (8,823 ) (7,224 ) (33,379 ) (29,284 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3,247 ) (3,247 ) (3,248 ) (12,988 ) (12,027 ) Acquisition and integration expenses (3,620 ) (2,181 ) (543 ) (7,090 ) (5,314 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (124 ) (16,000 ) (41,324 ) (32,400 ) Other (115 ) (168 ) (2,052 ) (858 ) (2,316 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 61,073 $ 64,611 $ 56,987 $ 243,072 $ 171,842 GAAP operating income $ 27,601 $ 35,309 $ 31,739 $ 114,509 $ 55,197 Share-based compensation expense 9,824 10,547 9,010 40,119 33,877 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,614 5,943 7,245 23,729 20,255 Flow-through of inventory step up — — — — 7,090 Out of period import tax expense — — — — 4,345 Acquisition and integration expenses 3,620 2,181 543 7,090 5,314 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 124 16,000 41,324 32,400 Other 115 168 2,052 858 2,316 Non-GAAP operating income $ 46,774 $ 54,272 $ 66,589 $ 227,629 $ 160,794 GAAP net income attributable to SGH $ 19,959 $ 24,113 $ 20,650 $ 66,557 $ 21,310 Share-based compensation expense 9,824 10,547 9,010 40,119 33,877 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,614 5,943 7,245 23,729 20,255 Flow-through of inventory step up — — — — 7,090 Out of period import tax expense — — — — 4,345 Acquisition and integration expenses 3,620 2,181 543 7,090 5,314 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 124 16,000 41,324 32,400 Amortization of debt discount and other costs 2,788 2,705 2,172 9,999 8,419 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 653 — Foreign currency (gains) losses 1,212 641 (476 ) 4,728 719 Other 114 168 1,051 859 2,054 Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments (2,696 ) (513 ) (1,057 ) (4,835 ) (3,572 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to SGH $ 40,435 $ 45,909 $ 55,138 $ 190,223 $ 132,211

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended Aug 26,

2022 May 27,

2022 Aug 27,

2021 Aug 26,

2022 Aug 27,

2021 Weighted-average shares outstanding – Diluted: GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 50,504 54,998 52,835 54,443 51,584 Adjustment for capped calls — (2,063 ) (1,734 ) (1,851 ) (897 ) Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 50,504 52,935 51,101 52,592 50,687 Diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 0.39 $ 1.22 $ 0.41 Effect of adjustments 0.40 0.43 0.69 2.40 2.20 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 0.87 $ 1.08 $ 3.62 $ 2.61 Net income attributable to SGH $ 19,959 $ 24,113 $ 20,650 $ 66,557 $ 21,310 Interest expense, net 6,491 5,110 5,032 21,169 17,600 Income tax provision (benefit) (584 ) 5,154 6,981 19,911 15,466 Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 16,446 16,571 16,643 64,907 49,111 Share-based compensation expense 9,824 10,547 9,010 40,119 33,877 Flow-through of inventory step up — — — — 7,090 Out of period import tax expense — — — — 4,345 Acquisition and integration expenses 3,620 2,181 543 7,090 5,314 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 124 16,000 41,324 32,400 Other 114 168 1,051 1,512 1,314 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,870 $ 63,968 $ 75,910 $ 262,589 $ 187,827

Weighted average shares outstanding and diluted earnings per share reflect the impact of the share dividend.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) As of August 26,

2022 August 27,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 363,065 $ 222,986 Accounts receivable, net 410,323 313,393 Inventories 323,084 363,601 Other current assets 55,393 50,838 Total current assets 1,151,865 950,818 Property and equipment, net 153,935 156,266 Operating lease right-of-use assets 77,399 40,869 Intangible assets, net 77,812 101,073 Goodwill 74,009 74,255 Other noncurrent assets 37,044 21,517 Total assets $ 1,572,064 $ 1,344,798 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 413,354 $ 484,107 Current debt 12,025 25,354 Other current liabilities 90,161 74,337 Total current liabilities 515,540 583,798 Long-term debt 591,389 340,484 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 71,754 32,419 Acquisition-related contingent consideration — 60,500 Other noncurrent liabilities 14,835 8,673 Total liabilities 1,193,518 1,025,874 Commitments and contingencies SMART Global Holdings shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 1,586 1,504 Additional paid-in-capital 448,112 396,120 Retained earnings 251,344 184,787 Treasury shares (107,776 ) (50,545 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (221,655 ) (221,615 ) Total SGH shareholders’ equity 371,611 310,251 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 6,935 8,673 Total equity 378,546 318,924 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,572,064 $ 1,344,798

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended August 26,

2022 May 27,

2022 August 27,

2021 August 26,

2022 August 27,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 20,427 $ 24,495 $ 21,289 $ 68,592 $ 22,506 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 16,446 16,571 16,643 64,907 49,111 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,787 2,706 2,295 10,263 8,798 Share-based compensation expense 9,824 10,547 9,010 40,119 33,877 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 124 16,000 41,324 32,400 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 653 — Other 54 (47 ) 341 695 829 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (56,019 ) 34,089 (35,985 ) (97,509 ) (51,440 ) Inventories 39,783 (26,531 ) (71,396 ) 39,667 (137,889 ) Other assets (3,422 ) (8,376 ) (724 ) (1,353 ) (9,943 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,564 ) (18,032 ) 90,473 (61,738 ) 208,108 Deferred income taxes, net (1,410 ) 1,168 76 (689 ) (3,007 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 20,906 36,714 48,022 104,931 153,350 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment (8,855 ) (9,156 ) (7,563 ) (38,153 ) (47,580 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — — (7,064 ) — (35,677 ) Other (71 ) (54 ) (1,143 ) (817 ) (921 ) Net cash used for investing activities (8,926 ) (9,210 ) (15,770 ) (38,970 ) (84,178 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt 7,882 — — 278,657 11,439 Proceeds from borrowing under line of credit — — 50,000 84,000 172,500 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 291 4,389 1,766 12,140 14,923 Repayments of debt (2,073 ) — — (127,073 ) — Repayments of borrowings under line of credit — — (50,000 ) (109,000 ) (147,500 ) Payments to acquire ordinary shares (40,431 ) (13,905 ) (212 ) (57,231 ) (48,513 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interest — — — (3,773 ) — Other — — — (3,841 ) — Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (34,331 ) (9,516 ) 1,554 73,879 2,849 Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,910 ) 3,570 188 239 154 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (24,261 ) 21,558 33,994 140,079 72,175 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 387,326 365,768 188,992 222,986 150,811 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 363,065 $ 387,326 $ 222,986 $ 363,065 $ 222,986

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Suzanne Schmidt



Investor Relations



+1-510-360-8596



ir@sghcorp.com

PR Contact:

Valerie Sassani



VP of Marketing and Communications



+1-510-941-8921



pr@sghcorp.com