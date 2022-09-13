SGH Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Conference Call

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #SGH—SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial conference call and webcast for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings after market close on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the conference call.

Webcast Information: To access the live webcast, visit: SGH Q4 FY22 Earnings Call Webcast

Conference Call Information: Participants may also listen to the conference call by dialing +1 844-200-6205 (domestic) or +1 929-526-1599 (international), using the access code 284484.

Replay Information: An archived version of the webcast will be available on the SGH investor relations website for one year after the webcast date at https://ir.sghcorp.com. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be accessible for one week after the conference call by dialing +1 866-813-9403 (domestic) or +44 204-525-0658 (international), using the access code 524007.

