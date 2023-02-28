<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire SES Publishes 2022 Annual Report
Business Wire

SES Publishes 2022 Annual Report

di Business Wire

LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SES S.A., the leader in global content connectivity solutions, has today published its 2022 Annual Report, following the announcement of the company’s full year financial results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022.

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

Read our Blogs >
Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 369 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

Contacts

For further information please contact:
Suzanne Ong

External Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

suzanne.ong@ses.com

Articoli correlati

Wind River Studio Releases Single Core Support with Latest Intel Processors to Deliver on 5G Needs for CSPs

Business Wire Business Wire -
BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS — Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today...
Continua a leggere

ONEPOINT Launches Next Generation Project Life Cycle Support with Planforge 22

Business Wire Business Wire -
The new Planforge PPM platform features a dynamic project closure process, lessons learned, and more. GRAZ, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#changerequest--ONEPOINT, a Gartner...
Continua a leggere

Global Relay Launches New Digital Information Service

Business Wire Business Wire -
Subscription service to deliver valuable intelligence and insights on practical compliance, regulatory change, and how to maximize technology to...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Cisco

MWC: Cisco aiuta le aziende a gestire le tecnologie IoT in modo semplice

Cisco