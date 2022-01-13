SES Government Solutions Launches On-Demand X-band Service Platform

Guaranteed non-preemptible volume-based satellite services for mission-critical communications

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SES Government Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, announced today the launch of tactiXs, a mission-specific managed service platform in partnership with Network Innovations and GovSat, a public-private joint venture between the Government of Luxembourg and SES.

The full end-to-end managed service provides practical, cost-effective solutions to mission parameters by allowing the customer to purchase a volume-based Mbps service, as opposed to MHz bandwidth agreements, whilst ensuring security and performance of the connectivity service. Leveraging the GovSat-1 satellite, operated by GovSat, tactiXs delivers secure, non-preemptible X-band capacity to customers on an on-demand basis across any domain or austere environment in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Utilizing high-powered, steerable spot beams that can be quickly repositioned to provide robust coverage makes this solution well suited for any U.S. military or government-based mission whether it be comms-on-the-move or comms-on-the-pause.

tactiXs can support a myriad of use cases required by military users, including covert missions and various types of special ops. The GovSat-1 satellite connectivity is ideally paired with the capabilities of the tactiXs platform and has all the key attributes of MILSATCOM such as anti-jam, encrypted telemetry & control as well as secure beam steering & control, and can augment the Wideband Global SATCOM system (WGS) with secure X- and Mil Ka- band capabilities.

“Our new service platform is a non-preemptible alternative to WGS that can handle the most tactical-edge customers’ data and mission requirements, and with no lead time required can be set up within hours for the mission at hand,” said President and CEO of SES Government Solutions, Brigadier General Pete Hoene, USAF (retired). “We are proud to partner with both Network Innovations and GovSat as we understand the demand for reliable, uncontended bandwidth and we are excited to bring this innovative and secure solution to the market.”

Follow us on:



Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES Government Solutions

SES Government Solutions (SES GS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions. SES GS operates under a proxy board allowing them to provide services through contracts with the U.S. Government, including classified work. SES GS is exclusively focused on meeting the satellite communications needs of the U.S. Government. Leveraging more than four decades of experience in the government SATCOM market, SES GS offers robust and secure end-to-end satellite communications solutions. Further information can be found at www.ses-gs.com.

About GovSat

GovSat is a public private partnership between the Government of Luxembourg and the leader in global content connectivity solutions SES. GovSat’s mission is to provide secure, reliable and accessible governmental satellite communication services to address the demand resulting from defence and institutional security applications. The company’s first satellite GovSat-1 is a multi-mission satellite that uses X-band and Military Ka-band frequencies on high-power and fully steerable mission beams to support multiple operations. For more information visit: www.govsat.lu

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,500 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

Contacts

Jon Bennett



Government Affairs, Marketing & Communications, SES GS



+1 703 610 0998



jon.bennett@ses-gs.com