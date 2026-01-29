SES AI Announces Date of Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SES #AI--SES AI Corporation (“SES AI”) (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of AI-enhanced high-performance Li-Metal and Li-ion batteries, today announced it will release its 2025 fourth quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the live conference call will be available through SES’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.ses.ai. The following link can be used to register in advance for the call: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/730665372 and the following link can be used by investors to submit questions in advance of the call by Friday, February 27, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing the following numbers:

United States (Toll Free): +1 833-470-1428

International: +1 646-844-6383

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/730665372

Access Code: 577814

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the call at:

https://investors.ses.ai/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx

