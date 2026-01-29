ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results; Board of Directors Authorizes Additional $5B for Share Repurchase Program

ServiceNow exceeds guidance across all Q4 2025 topline growth and profitability metrics

Subscription revenues of $3,466 million in Q4 2025, representing 21% year-over-year growth, 19.5% in constant currency

Total revenues of $3,568 million in Q4 2025, representing 20.5% year-over-year growth, 19.5% in constant currency

Current remaining performance obligations of $12.85 billion as of Q4 2025, representing 25% year-over-year growth, 21% in constant currency

Remaining performance obligations of $28.2 billion as of Q4 2025, representing 26.5% year-over-year growth, 22.5% in constant currency

Now Assist net new ACV in Q4 2025 more than doubled year-over-year

ServiceNow Board authorizes additional $5 billion under share repurchase program with the primary objective of managing the impact of dilution; ServiceNow plans imminent $2 billion accelerated share repurchase

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, with subscription revenues of $3,466 million in Q4 2025, representing 21% year-over-year growth and 19.5% in constant currency.

“ServiceNow significantly beat Q4 expectations, accelerated net new business, and issued exceptional guidance for 2026,” said ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott. “We had substantial growth in licensed users, workflows, and transactions on our platform. With our consistent Rule of 55+ profile, there is no AI company in the enterprise better positioned for sustainable profitable revenue growth than ServiceNow. We are building the AI control tower for business reinvention so enterprises can operate securely in an agentic AI world.”

As of December 31, 2025, current remaining performance obligations (“cRPO”), contract revenue that will be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months, was $12.85 billion, representing 25% year-over-year growth and 21% in constant currency. The company had 244 transactions over $1 million in net new annual contract value (“ACV”) in Q4 2025, representing nearly 40% year-over-year growth, and ended the quarter with 603 customers with more than $5 million in ACV, representing approximately 20% year-over-year growth.

“Q4 was another strong quarter, concluding a remarkable year of AI innovation, with emerging products like Now Assist, Workflow Data Fabric, Raptor, and CPQ all outperforming,” said ServiceNow President and CFO Gina Mastantuono. “Our recent strategic acquisitions create enormous new market opportunities and solidify our ability to put AI to work securely across every corner of the enterprise. Make no mistake, our strategy, complete with a disciplined focus on margin expansion, remains unchanged. But the ambition is higher, and our confidence in sustained high organic growth has never been greater.”

Recent Business Highlights

Partner Updates

Today, ServiceNow and Anthropic announced an expanded partnership to integrate Claude models more deeply into the ServiceNow AI Platform. Claude helps power ServiceNow's enterprise-grade AI development experience so developers of all skill levels can build and deploy agentic workflows with built-in governance. ServiceNow is also bringing leading Claude models into ServiceNow to support secure, compliant AI use across highly regulated industries.

ServiceNow unveiled a new collaboration with OpenAI in Q1 to drive agentic AI experiences across enterprises. It will enable direct customer access to frontier model capabilities, custom ServiceNow AI solutions, and increased speed and scale with no bespoke development required.

In Q1, ServiceNow announced enhancements to its global Partner Program at its annual Partner Kickoff event to accelerate AI agent innovation. The updates include a simplified pricing model, expanded partner incentives and co-marketing investments, and a reimagined Build Program to strengthen the ServiceNow Store as a marketplace for partner-built AI agents.

for partner-built AI agents. ServiceNow and Microsoft introduced an integration with Microsoft Agent 365 and the ServiceNow AI Platform to deliver seamless agentic AI orchestration and governance capabilities for joint customers. By uniting workflow intelligence, trusted cloud , and AI governance, the companies will connect copilots, agents, and data for greater visibility and control over AI agents.

, and AI governance, the companies will connect copilots, agents, and data for greater visibility and control over AI agents. ServiceNow and Figma launched a solution in Q4 that connects the Figma design platform with the ServiceNow AI Platform to accelerate commercial-grade app development. Customers can use Figma designs as direct prompts for ServiceNow’s AI-powered Build Agent to create secure, enterprise-ready applications within minutes.

development. Customers can use Figma designs as direct prompts for ServiceNow’s AI-powered Build Agent to create secure, enterprise-ready applications within minutes. ServiceNow and NTT DATA deepened their partnership in Q4 to accelerate AI-led transformation for global enterprises. Together, the companies will co-develop new AI deployment models through programs such as Now Next AI, and scale NTT DATA‘s use of ServiceNow agentic AI.

Industry Expansion

Today, ServiceNow and Fiserv announced a strategic commitment to transform commerce and financial services with AI. Fiserv will scale its use of ServiceNow Now Assist for Financial Services Operations (FSO) and Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), embedding AI directly into the operational workflows to improve IT and customer experiences.

Today, ServiceNow and Panasonic Avionics Corporation expanded their partnership to power in-flight engagement across more than 300 airline customers globally. Panasonic Avionics will deploy ServiceNow’s AI-driven CRM end-to-end to unify customer operations, billing, service, and support on one platform.

Acquisitions

ServiceNow announced its intent to acquire Armis to create a unified, end-to-end security exposure and operations stack to help customers defend against AI-powered attacks with greater confidence and speed. The acquisition will accelerate ServiceNow’s roadmap to autonomous, proactive cybersecurity, and is expected to more than triple the company’s market opportunity for security and risk, which is a top priority for CEOs as they adopt AI. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

ServiceNow also announced its intent to acquire Veza to strengthen identity security as organizations adopt autonomous, AI-driven workflows. The acquisition will enhance customers’ ability to see and manage access across people, applications, data, cloud environments, and AI agents. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

ServiceNow closed its acquisition of Moveworks on December 15, 2025. The companies’ combined strengths in agentic AI, intelligent workflows, and enterprise search deliver an advanced AI platform for work and create an AI-native front door for employee engagement.

Investment

ServiceNow repurchased approximately 3.6 million shares of its common stock for $597 million in Q4 as part of its share repurchase program 1 , with the primary objective of managing the impact of dilution. As of the end of the quarter, approximately $1.4 billion remained available for future share repurchases, and in January 2026, ServiceNow Board authorized an additional $5 billion under the share repurchase program.

A 5-for-1 split of the company’s common stock became effective on December 17, 2025.

ServiceNow announced a CA$110 million multi-year commitment to enable AI adoption at scale for Canada’s public sector. The commitment includes building Canadian-hosted, AI-ready infrastructure, increasing in-country expertise through a new Canada Centre of Excellence, and adding approximately 100 new high-skilled, Canada-based jobs.

Recognition

Fourth Quarter 2025 GAAP and Non-GAAP Results:

The following table summarizes our financial results for the fourth quarter 2025:

Fourth Quarter 2025 GAAP

Results Fourth Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP

Results(1) Amount

($ millions) Year/Year

Growth (%) Amount

($ millions)(2) Year/Year

Growth (%) Subscription revenues $3,466 21% $3,412 19.5% Professional services and other revenues $102 13% $101 11% Total revenues $3,568 20.5% $3,513 19.5% Amount

($ billions) Year/Year

Growth (%)(3) Amount

($ billions)(2) Year/Year

Growth (%)(3) cRPO $12.85 25% $12.44 21% RPO $28.2 26.5% $27.2 22.5% Amount

($ millions) Margin (%) Amount

($ millions)(4) Margin (%)(4) Subscription gross profit $2,749 79.5% $2,867 82.5% Professional services and other gross loss ($15) (13.5%) ($2) (2%) Total gross profit $2,734 76.5% $2,865 80.5% Income from operations $443 12.5% $1,101 31% Net cash provided by operating activities $2,238 62.5% Free cash flow $2,032 57% Amount

($ millions) Earnings per

Basic/Diluted

Share ($) Amount

($ millions)(4) Earnings per

Basic/Diluted

Share ($)(4) Net income $401 $0.39 / $0.38 $959 $0.92 / $0.92

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures. (2) Non-GAAP subscription revenues and total revenues are adjusted for constant currency by excluding effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations and any gains or losses from foreign currency hedge contracts. Professional services and other revenues, cRPO, and RPO are adjusted only for constant currency. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures. (3) Includes approximately 100bps of contribution from Moveworks. (4) Refer to the table entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

Note: Numbers rounded for presentation purposes and may not foot.

Full-Year 2025 GAAP and Non-GAAP Results:

The following table summarizes our financial results for the full-year 2025:

Full-Year 2025 GAAP Results Full-Year 2025 Non-GAAP Results(1) Amount

($ millions) Year/Year

Growth (%) Amount

($ millions)(2) Year/Year

Growth (%) Subscription revenues $12,883 21% $12,797 20.5% Professional services and other revenues $395 17% $392 16% Total revenues $13,278 21% $13,189 20% Amount

($ billions) Year/Year

Growth (%)(3) Amount

($ billions)(2) Year/Year

Growth (%)(3) cRPO $12.85 25% $12.44 21% RPO $28.2 26.5% $27.2 22.5% Amount

($ millions) Margin (%) Amount

($ millions)(4) Margin (%)(4) Subscription gross profit $10,314 80% $10,733 83.5% Professional services and other gross (loss) profit ($19) (4.5%) $28 7% Total gross profit $10,295 77.5% $10,761 81% Income from operations $1,824 13.5% $4,149 31% Net cash provided by operating activities $5,444 41% Free cash flow $4,636 35% Amount

($ millions) Earnings per

Basic/Diluted

Share ($) Amount

($ millions)(4) Earnings per

Basic/Diluted

Share ($)(4) Net income $1,748 $1.69 / $1.67 $3,669 $3.54 / $3.51

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures. (2) Non-GAAP subscription revenues and total revenues are adjusted for constant currency by excluding effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations and any gains or losses from foreign currency hedge contracts. Professional services and other revenues, cRPO, and RPO are adjusted only for constant currency. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures. (3) Includes approximately 100bps of contribution from Moveworks. (4) Refer to the table entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

Note: Numbers rounded for presentation purposes and may not foot.

Financial Outlook

Our guidance includes GAAP and non‑GAAP financial measures. The non‑GAAP growth rates for subscription revenues are adjusted for constant currency by excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations and any gains or losses from foreign currency hedge contracts, and the non-GAAP growth rates for cRPO are adjusted only for constant currency to provide better visibility into the underlying business trends.

Our Q1 2026 subscription revenue growth guidance includes an approximately 150bps headwind from a mix shift of self‑hosted revenue to hosted revenue, partially driven by strong adoption of our hyperscaler offerings.

Our Q1 2026 subscription revenue growth, Q1 2026 cRPO growth, and full-year 2026 subscription revenue growth guidance each include approximately 100bps of contribution from Moveworks.

The following table summarizes our guidance for the first quarter 2026:

First Quarter 2026

GAAP Guidance First Quarter 2026

Non-GAAP Guidance(1) Amount

($ millions)(2) Year/Year

Growth (%)(2) Constant Currency

Year/Year Growth (%) Subscription revenues $3,650 - $3,655 21.5% 18.5% - 19% cRPO 22.5% 20% Margin (%)(3) Income from operations 31.5% Amount

(billions) Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share 1.05

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures. (2) Guidance for GAAP subscription revenues and GAAP subscription revenues and cRPO growth rates are based on the 30-day average of foreign exchange rates for December 2025 for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars. (3) Refer to the table entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

The following table summarizes our guidance for the full-year 2026:

Full-Year 2026

GAAP Guidance Full-Year 2026

Non-GAAP Guidance(1) Amount

($ millions)(2) Year/Year

Growth (%)(2) Constant Currency

Year/Year Growth (%) Subscription revenues $15,530 - $15,570 20.5% - 21% 19.5% - 20% Margin (%)(3) Subscription gross profit 82% Income from operations 32% Free cash flow 36% Amount

(billions) Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share 1.05

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures. (2) GAAP subscription revenues and related growth rate for the future quarter included in our full-year 2026 guidance are based on the 30-day average of foreign exchange rates for December 2025 for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars. (3) Refer to the table entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

Note: Numbers are rounded for presentation purposes and may not foot.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Revenues. We adjust revenues and related growth rates for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations and any gains or losses from foreign currency hedge contracts that are reported in the current and comparative period. To exclude the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars (“USD”) are converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period (for Q4 2024, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.94 Euros and 1 USD to 0.78 British Pound Sterling (“GBP”)), rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q4 2025, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.86 Euros and 1 USD to 0.75 GBP). Guidance for related growth rates is derived by applying the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period, rather than the exchange rates for the guidance period, adjusted for any foreign currency hedging effects. We believe the presentation of revenues and related growth rates adjusted for constant currency facilitates the comparison of revenues year-over-year.

We adjust revenues and related growth rates for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations and any gains or losses from foreign currency hedge contracts that are reported in the current and comparative period. To exclude the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars (“USD”) are converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period (for Q4 2024, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.94 Euros and 1 USD to 0.78 British Pound Sterling (“GBP”)), rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q4 2025, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.86 Euros and 1 USD to 0.75 GBP). Guidance for related growth rates is derived by applying the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period, rather than the exchange rates for the guidance period, adjusted for any foreign currency hedging effects. We believe the presentation of revenues and related growth rates adjusted for constant currency facilitates the comparison of revenues year-over-year. Remaining performance obligations and current remaining performance obligations. We adjust cRPO and remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) and related growth rates for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed. To present this information, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than USD are converted into USD at the exchange rates in effect at the end of the comparison period (for Q4 2024, the end of the period exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.96 Euros and 1 USD to 0.80 GBP), rather than the actual end of the period exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q4 2025, the end of the period exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.85 Euros and 1 USD to 0.74 GBP). Guidance for the related growth rate is derived by applying the end of period exchange rates in effect during the comparison period rather than the exchange rates in effect during the guidance period. We believe the presentation of cRPO and RPO and related growth rates adjusted for constant currency facilitates the comparison of cRPO and RPO year-over-year, respectively.

We adjust cRPO and remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) and related growth rates for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed. To present this information, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than USD are converted into USD at the exchange rates in effect at the end of the comparison period (for Q4 2024, the end of the period exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.96 Euros and 1 USD to 0.80 GBP), rather than the actual end of the period exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q4 2025, the end of the period exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.85 Euros and 1 USD to 0.74 GBP). Guidance for the related growth rate is derived by applying the end of period exchange rates in effect during the comparison period rather than the exchange rates in effect during the guidance period. We believe the presentation of cRPO and RPO and related growth rates adjusted for constant currency facilitates the comparison of cRPO and RPO year-over-year, respectively. Gross profit, Income from operations, Net income and Net income per share - diluted. Our non-GAAP presentation of gross profit, income from operations, and net income measures exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangibles, legal settlements, impairment of assets, severance costs, contract termination costs, business combination and other related costs including compensation expense, and income tax effects and adjustments. We believe these adjustments provide useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Our non-GAAP presentation of gross profit, income from operations, and net income measures exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangibles, legal settlements, impairment of assets, severance costs, contract termination costs, business combination and other related costs including compensation expense, and income tax effects and adjustments. We believe these adjustments provide useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities plus cash outflows for legal settlements and business combination and other related costs including compensation expense, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow as a percentage of total revenues. We believe information regarding free cash flow and free cash flow margin provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our business operations.

Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to carefully consider our results under GAAP, as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand our business. Please see the tables included at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results for gross profit, income from operations, net income, net income per share, and free cash flow.

