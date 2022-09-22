ServiceNow Delivers More Features in Now Platform Tokyo Release to Boost Engagement and Productivity

Additional solutions in latest platform release help deliver better employee and customer experiences, simplify order management and employee scheduling

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced even more new features within its Now Platform Tokyo release. Designed to boost engagement and productivity across the enterprise, the new solutions help deliver better employee and customer experiences through simplified order management and scheduling functionality.





Productive, engaged employees result in happier, loyal customers. According to a Gartner® survey, 52% of CHROs identified a shortage of critical talent as a top trend likely to affect their organizations.1 Leaders are investing in better total technology experiences for employees as one way to improve their satisfaction and productivity, which in turn positively impacts customers. The Now Platform Tokyo release builds on the recently launched Next Experience UX to power seamless, smarter solutions that drive talent retention and fuel productivity, especially for people managers, who most often bear the brunt of today’s talent pressures.

“Leaders often underestimate the impact great technology can have on the employee experience,” said Blake McConnell, senior vice president of employee workflows at ServiceNow. “By giving employees better digital tools that are as easy to use as their favorite websites, the features in the ServiceNow Tokyo release give employees and customers a better experience, which benefits the whole business.”

The Now Platform Tokyo release seamlessly connects disparate systems, breaks down silos and simplifies complexity everywhere to accelerate return on digital investments. In addition to the Manager Hub and Admin Center solutions announced yesterday, new innovations announced today greatly simplify complex order and field service processes—making it easier for employees to fulfill orders and complete field needs the first time.

Order Management

Schedule Optimization for Field Service Management (FSM) simplifies scheduling for companies managing high volumes of work daily across many resources by factoring in multiple objectives simultaneously, including job priority, parts availability , customer preferences, and skills required. Coupled with Dynamic Scheduling to make in-day adjustments, ServiceNow FSM now supports the end-to-end scheduling process, easing dispatcher workloads, helping decrease costs, improving both the customer and technician experience, and reducing a company’s carbon footprint with increased scheduling efficiency.

simplifies scheduling for companies managing high volumes of work daily across many resources by factoring in multiple objectives simultaneously, including job priority, parts , customer preferences, and skills required. Coupled with Dynamic Scheduling to make in-day adjustments, ServiceNow FSM now supports the end-to-end scheduling process, easing dispatcher workloads, helping decrease costs, improving both the customer and technician experience, and reducing a company’s carbon footprint with increased scheduling efficiency. Manager Hub 2022 Top HR Product of the Year,” by HR Executive at the HR Technology Conference.

2022 Top HR Product of the Year,” by HR Executive at the HR Technology Conference. Issue Auto Resolution for Human Resources expands the capabilities of Issue Auto Resolution for ITSM to HR teams. The solution applies natural language understanding (NLU) to analyze requests and deliver self-service content that meets employees where they are through channels like Microsoft Teams, SMS, and email. It also identifies urgent HR cases and routes them directly to an employee care representative when a higher level of support is needed.

expands the capabilities of Issue Auto Resolution for ITSM to HR teams. The solution applies natural language understanding (NLU) to analyze requests and deliver self-service content that meets employees where they are through channels like Microsoft Teams, SMS, and email. It also identifies urgent HR cases and routes them directly to an employee care representative when a higher level of support is needed. Admin Center ServiceNow Impact —allows system administrators to easily discover, install, and configure ServiceNow solutions through a self-service experience, so they can accelerate results and help increase the value of existing solutions. The new Adoption Blueprint features a guided experience that gives admins application recommendations based on instance maturity, increased visibility into application entitlements, and simpler application installation and configuration—all from within their in-instance application.

The Now Platform Tokyo release was designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge intelligence and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits.

What customers are saying about the Now Platform Tokyo release

University of California Irvine

“Innovation is key to creating great experiences for UC Irvine’s students, faculty, and staff, and the communities we support,” said Stephen Whelan, executive director of people services at UC Irvine. “As we continue to look for ways to strengthen these experiences, ServiceNow is a critical digital transformation partner. Working with ServiceNow, we initially built a consumer-grade technology platform for employees that has transformed the ease of access, availability, and quality of HR information, services, and support. We’re inspired by the promise of Manager Hub to help managers stay engaged, support their teams, and ultimately improve employee experiences.”

The City of Copenhagen

“To continue elevating employee, constituent, and visitor experiences, the City of Copenhagen is embracing automation, not fearing it,” said Susanne Hansen, manager, automation and development at the City of Copenhagen. “ServiceNow has played a key role in our digital transformation journey, helping to identify processes ripe for automation, eliminating manual tasks where possible, and laying the groundwork for new technologies. We’re excited about the potential impact Manager Hub can have on our employees, many of which are bogged down by manual tasks and siloed systems. Together with ServiceNow, we’ll continue to innovate to support ongoing business efficiency.”

Australian Red Cross

“Australian Red Cross is committed to bringing people and communities together in times of need,” said Brett Wilson, chief information officer at Australian Red Cross. “ServiceNow has been a great partner on our digital transformation journey by helping us streamline our systems and processes so that we can save time and focus on supporting our communities. We are thrilled for ServiceNow’s new Admin Center solution to enable us to easily find and implement new applications and drive greater efficiency so that we can continue to make a difference in our world.”

Availability

The Now Platform Tokyo release is generally available.

Additional information:

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2022 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

1 Gartner: Unconventional Talent Sourcing Solutions for HR Professionals - Published 1 June 2022 - ID G00766629

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media Contact

Jacqueline Velasco



408‑561‑1937



press@servicenow.com