ServiceNow and Fiserv expand strategic commitment to accelerate AI-driven transformation of financial services

By scaling ServiceNow AI throughout operations, Fiserv will elevate operational excellence while enhancing resiliency and stability across IT and client experiences

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, and Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial technology, today announced an expanded strategic commitment to accelerate AI-driven transformation of financial services. As part of the agreement, Fiserv will scale its use of ServiceNow Now Assist for Financial Services Operations (FSO) and IT Service Management (ITSM) to improve operations across IT and customer service environments supporting Fiserv clients.

Fiserv sits at the intersection of banking and commerce, serving clients ranging from the largest corporations and corner stores, to banks, credit unions, and fintechs of all sizes. By deploying Now Assist for FSO and ITSM, Fiserv is strengthening its proactive operations by infusing real-time insight with guided and automated actions across its IT service environment. These enhancements will improve resiliency and efficiency when performance anomalies arise, helping Fiserv to identify emerging conditions earlier and resolve them faster and more consistently, driving greater stability and higher client satisfaction.

The commitment builds on a long-standing relationship between ServiceNow and Fiserv, including Fiserv’s use of ServiceNow workflows that support IT, security, technology management, and employee processes. With Now Assist running on the ServiceNow AI Platform, Fiserv is improving IT and customer service operations at scale by applying AI assistance directly into workflows. This is especially critical as transaction volumes, regulatory complexity, and customers’ expectations grow across the financial services industry.

“Financial institutions operate in environments with zero tolerance for disruption,” said Paul Fipps, president of Global Customer Operations at ServiceNow. “Through our expanded relationship with Fiserv, we’re making AI an operational advantage — embedded directly into the workflows that keep financial institutions running. With ServiceNow Now Assist, teams can manage complexity with greater resilience and confidence. Together, we’re driving smarter, more proactive operations at scale.”

“Operational stability and resiliency are foundational to how Fiserv serves our clients,” said Pete Cavicchia, global chief technology officer at Fiserv. “By using ServiceNow Now Assist, we’re embedding intelligence directly into our operational workflows, enabling our teams to identify issues earlier, resolve incidents faster, and operate with greater consistency at scale. This allows us to move from reactive support models to proactive, resilient operations, strengthening the reliability our clients expect from Fiserv every day.”

Together, ServiceNow and Fiserv are focused on delivering reliability where it matters most for the employees and customers they serve. Fiserv expects to deploy Now Assist for FSO and ITSM in Q1 2026.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 80 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

