ServiceMac Surpasses One Million Loans, Exceeds $300 Billion in Subservicing Portfolio

FORT MILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceMac, a mortgage subservicer and a member of the First American family of companies, recently surpassed one million loans in its portfolio, reinforcing the company’s status as the one of the most prominent and trusted subservicers. ServiceMac, which now services more than $300 billion in loans, onboarded its first portfolio in 2019 and has rapidly grown on the foundation of its robust technology, industry-leading risk management and compliance tools, top-quality customer service and experienced team members. The company supports mortgage servicing rights holders, master servicers, borrowers and subservicing needs with more effective and efficient servicing workflows.

“We founded ServiceMac to eliminate the obstacles servicers faced in maximizing their efficiency and managing portfolio risk, while providing superior customer service,” said Bob Caruso, president and CEO of ServiceMac. “Our proprietary subservicing technology, combined with our focus on people and delivering outstanding customer experiences, has driven our rapid growth.”

Founded in 2017 and acquired by First American in October 2021, ServiceMac is accelerating the development of additional enhancements to its subservicing workflow designed to fuel the company’s next phase of growth. ServiceMac is expanding its Sentry360™ platform, which provides servicers with access to over 15,000 data elements on every loan, to include additional valuable data elements. With the data enhancements to the Sentry360 platform, servicers can access portfolio information on demand to identify trends or assess the overall health of their portfolio.

Currently, the Sentry360 platform runs more than 2,300 regulatory and quality rules against every loan daily to rapidly identify and correct issues before they impact the borrower. In an era of heightened attention to compliance concerns, the Sentry360 platform also offers a mock audit capability, which mimics parts of regulatory and agency audits to help monitor performance against those requirements. The rules and audit results can be accessed by servicers at any time from any device, providing a transparent portfolio view and increasing servicer confidence.

“ServiceMac continues to push the mortgage subservicing industry forward with innovative technology and more efficient processes, which complement First American’s industry leadership and its efforts to streamline the digital real estate and mortgage experience throughout the mortgage life cycle,” said Todd McGowan, president of First American Title Insurance Company’s Lender Division. “We’re focused on driving growth and building value by leading the digital transformation of our industry and delivering a more efficient, more convenient transaction experience for all real estate market participants.”

About ServiceMac, LLC

ServiceMac, LLC, a member of the First American family of companies, is focused on providing superior technology, products and services for the mortgage industry backed by highly customized service and support. The innovative mortgage subservicing company offers lenders, investors and other mortgage servicers customized solutions that span the mortgage continuum and enhance security, customer satisfaction and profitability. More information can be found at www.myservicemac.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 135 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.1 billion in 2024, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2025, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the tenth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

