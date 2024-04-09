ServiceChannel Introduces First “Provider Framework” for Optimal Facilities Services Management

Company behind leading platform for facilities services provides business operators with free management tool for maintaining strong provider network

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceChannel, providers of the leading platform for the procurement and delivery of facilities services, has rolled out a recommended framework that provides business operators with a clear strategic model for how their facilities teams can obtain the right mix of high-quality and cost-effective service providers to protect their facilities investments.

The ServiceChannel Framework for a Strong Provider Network is based on decades of real-world experience and best practices from facilities professionals, service providers, and industry leaders. It distills that knowledge into a repeatable workflow for how to create and then sustain a world-class provider network that delivers quality performance, cost-effectiveness, and resilience.

“This framework for building and maintaining a strong service provider network is the first of its kind in the industry,” said Edurne Jorda, Head of Marketplaces. “Our goal is to share the procurement insights and management lessons we have obtained over the years in helping customers with their facilities services needs. This is an entirely platform-agnostic model and is purely for the educational benefit of business operators.”

The framework uses a four-part model to follow an ongoing cycle of actions that can be seamlessly adopted by facilities teams of all sizes:

Measure performance — Establish clear performance metrics and use data to objectively assess provider service quality. Identify areas to improve — Benchmark provider performance against industry standards, provide a scorecard and feedback for improvement, and consider replacements if necessary. Test new providers — Onboard new providers regularly and evaluate their initial performance to ensure they meet the organization’s standards. Expand on success — Grow relationships with high-performing providers while ensuring backups are prepared and dependable.

“Every service provider network presents unique challenges and opportunities, but success always lies in continuous improvement,” said Mike Roberts, Vice President of Marketplaces. “This four-part framework is not a linear, one-and-done model to implement. It is a process, an ongoing cycle of learning and education, which can serve as a roadmap for ensuring support of an organization’s facilities management goals.”

The ServiceChannel platform is used by many of the world’s largest retail, restaurant, grocery store, healthcare, and convenience store chains to source and manage the repair and maintenance services that account for more than 70% of their facilities expenses.

