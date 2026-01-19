SER Group Rebrands to ‘Doxis’ and Enhances Leadership to Reflect AI-First Focus as ‘The Document Intelligence Company’

BONN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SER Group today announced it has changed its brand name to “Doxis”, uniting the company under the same brand as its flagship Intelligent Content Automation platform and solutions. The rebrand coincides with the appointment of new senior leaders in sales and AI to accelerate the company’s commercial success and innovation as “The Document Intelligence Company”.

Rebranding the company as Doxis marks a decisive new chapter in its evolution as a leading provider of next-generation intelligent content automation software, capping 40 years of innovation and customer success with another year of profitable growth in 2025. While the company brand has changed, products and services maintain their existing names.

Dr. John Bates, CEO of Doxis, says, “Over five million users work with the Doxis platform every day to get their work done more efficiently, compliantly and intelligently. In the past twelve months, we welcomed three acquisitions to broaden the value and power of the platform for those customers. Now, united under the trusted Doxis brand and led by our popular mascot and AI assistant Doxi, we are excited to share our new brand and Document Intelligence vision with customers and partners.”

A new era: Delivering Document Intelligence

As The Document Intelligence Company, Doxis delivers a full suite of solutions across the entire document lifecycle on a single, unified AI-first platform. “Where competitors offer fragmented point solutions, Doxis delivers true end-to-end document lifecycle automation and governance on one platform — deeply integrated with leading enterprise technologies such as SAP, Salesforce, and Microsoft,” says Bates.

This evolution builds on recent strategic investments, including acquisitions in customer communication management, SAP document automation, and intelligent document processing, which enable customers to replace siloed solutions with one consolidated platform that provides holistic, efficient control over information flows across the enterprise.

New AI and Sales leaders drive next chapter of Doxis’ growth

To support the company’s global expansion and innovation as the business scales under the new Doxis brand, the company has further strengthened its leadership team with three senior Sales and AI appointments.

Yeelen Knegtering has been appointed Chief AI Officer of Doxis. As co-founder and CEO of IDP provider Klippa — acquired by Doxis in March 2025 — Knegtering will lead Doxis’ company-wide AI strategy. This includes AI implementation, ethics and governance, bridging technology and business objectives to drive innovation, efficiency, and new revenue opportunities for Doxis.

Andy Spence joins Doxis as Chief Revenue Officer. He is responsible for the global sales organization, including Solution Engineering and Revenue Operations. Spence brings extensive experience from both public and private equity-backed software companies. Most recently, he was Chief Sales Officer at Accelya and previously led EMEA North at Qlik.

Doxis also welcomes Jean Van Vuuren as Vice President of Sales EMEA. Van Vuuren has deep expertise in the enterprise content management (ECM) and intelligent document processing (IDP) markets, with over two decades of experience driving growth across healthcare and international markets.

“With our refreshed Doxis brand, upgraded Document Intelligence vision and strengthened leadership team, we’ve invested significantly to keep up the growth and innovation our customers are demanding in 2026,” comments Bates.

About Doxis

Doxis, The Document Intelligence Company, is a leading provider of AI-powered document management and intelligent content automation solutions. Doxis powers organizations’ entire Document Intelligence lifecycle on a single, trusted platform — enabling leading brands to gather, analyze, manage, automate, act on, generate and secure billions of documents across business processes.

Our mission is simple: to maximize our customers’ return on information (ROI) through intelligent, AI-first solutions and services. Trusted by more than 3,000 customers and over 5 million users in more than 150 countries, Doxis is recognized by leading industry analysts as a Leader. Learn more at www.doxis.com.

