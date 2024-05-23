Seqera Launches Seqera Containers to Enable Bioinformatics Reproducibility and Innovation

Free, publicly available container solution supported by and built on AWS allows users to create custom on-demand container images to support scientific collaboration and discoveries

Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), this solution assembles on-demand containers via Wave, Seqera’s open-source, next-generation container provisioning service. Wave handles all of the heavy lifting, ensuring seamless image creation and availability. With access to Conda and Python Package Index’s (PyPi) collection of packages, scientists can now generate a container at the easy click of a button, eliminating the need to sift through existing container images or push local ones to a remote location.

“Scientific research can be a daunting task, full of slow and frustrating processes that can waste valuable time and energy that could otherwise be put toward discovery and innovation,” said Evan Floden, Founder and CEO of Seqera. “Seqera Containers enable reproducibility, scalability, and collaboration in bioinformatics research, easing the burden of software management so researchers can focus on core scientific endeavors. With the inclusion of this solution into our platform, we’re on track to create a centralized hub for scientists’ every analytical need, supporting them with access to a community of their peers to enhance research and accelerate the pace of discoveries.”

Containers assembled on-demand through Seqera are publicly accessible to the entire user community, empowering scientists with seamless access to bioinformatics resources. Images requested through the Seqera Containers web interface can be accessed instantly with consistent reuse across organizations by anyone in the community. This solution optimizes analyses and pipelines, significantly saving time and costs in production. It also ensures the reproducibility that is so crucial to scientific research while minimizing the burden of creating custom containers.

To learn more about Seqera Containers and its capabilities, visit: https://seqera.io/containers/. Additional information about Seqera can be found at https://seqera.io/.

About Seqera

Seqera makes complex data analysis accessible at any scale by providing the tools to drive innovation in genomics, global health, and beyond. The company provides software for scientists solving today’s most complex and important challenges from pioneering innovative therapeutics to unveiling the secrets of our universe. The journey began a decade ago with Nextflow, their flagship open software that helps over 100,000 global scientists conduct science faster, on larger datasets, and with more confidence and flexibility than ever before. Today, Seqera consolidates fragmented data and diverse computing resources into a unified platform. Their modern biotech stack is trusted by 150 leading life sciences organizations including AstraZeneca, Roche, and Johnson & Johnson.

