SEP 7-9: Biggest Names in Cyber Discuss the Most Pressing Issues at 13th Billington Cybersecurity Summit

Agenda Features Heads of CIA & CISA at In-Person Event

WHAT

More than 175 speakers spanning government, military, nonprofits, industry, and academia, including CIA Director William Burns; DHS CISA Director Jen Easterly; John Sherman, CIO, DOD; Lt Gen Scott Berrier, Director, DIA; Lt Gen Tim Haugh, Deputy Commander, US Cyber Command; George Barnes, Deputy Director, NSA; Chris Inglis, NCD, EOP; and top cyber officials from Ukraine will discuss cyber trends and issues during more than 40 sessions at the 13th Annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit. This three-day event examines the nation’s pressing cyber needs and explores “Transforming Cybersecurity Through a Unified Approach” with a robust agenda that touches on the hottest cyber topics.

WHEN

September 7-9, 2022



Sept 7: 8:45am-5pm



Sept 8: 8:30am-5pm



Sept 9: 9am-noon

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

The Summit has more than 40 panel discussions, breakout sessions, and fireside chats. Agenda highlights include:

State of Cyber: White House Perspectives After a Year of New Strategic Direction— Hon. Chris Inglis National Cyber Director, EOP will provide insights.

The Cyber Threat Landscape and Zero Trust: Lessons Learned and Success Stories—Following the Log4j vulnerability scare, experts will discuss where the government is in terms of making this shift.

Will moving to the Cloud Make You More Secure?—Experts will examine the pros and pitfalls of moving to a multi-cloud environment.

DOD-Industry Join Forces to Drive Cybersecurity Innovation—Panel explores joint efforts to enhance cybersecurity, drive talent initiatives, and spur innovation.

Future of Offensive Cyber—Experts talk about lessons learned from law enforcement, defense, and international engagement as to what and how the US can be forward leaning in addressing cyber threats.

Planning for a Cybersecurity Intrusion Event—Panelists will discuss effective ways to build an incident response program and training plan to best assure speed and effectiveness in eradicating the cyber threat.

Cybersecurity and the Future of IOT —With nearly 31 billion devices expected to be connected to the Internet by 2025, experts will examine how the explosion in the Internet surface area will impact the cybersecurity world.

Beyond Ransomware : Identifying the Next Cyber Threats—A panel of experts will explore what the next possible cyber threats will look like and possible mitigations.

Election Security and the 2022 National Elections—Speakers will highlight the potential threats in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and Federal Government efforts to mitigate these threats.

What Are the Next Game Changing Cyber, Disruptive Technologies?—The most innovative next solution may be starting now in a very early stage company. Experts will talk about impending technological shifts that will alter the cyber landscape in the next 3-5 years.

WHERE

Walter E. Washington Convention Center



801 Mt Vernon Pl NW



Washington, DC

HOW

Learn more or register at https://billingtoncybersummit.com/. Complimentary government and military tickets are available. Tickets for corporate attendees are $895; academic and non-profits are $125; and students are $25. Credentialed reporters are free but must register in advance online.

WHY

Presented by over 40 sponsors, led by Amazon Web Services, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Cisco Secure, the Billington Summit convenes leading senior cyber government decision-makers to examine key trends and topics while fostering deeper dialogue between government leaders and private industry.

