Sensormatic Solutions Showcases New Innovations to Combat Shrink and Enhance Shopper Experiences at the Retail Technology Show 2024

Sensormatic Solutions’ Cloud -Based SaaS Shrink Analyzer Application aggregates RFID technology using an advanced data engine and visualisation tool to combat Shrink and Organised Retail Crime (ORC)

The brand’s latest AI-driven Store Guest Behavior solution provides retailers with analytics and visualisation tools that enable outcomes-based improvements and satisfying customer experiences

Sensormatic will demonstrate its cloud-based SaaS Shrink Analyzer application and Store Guest Behaviors solution, which is powered by Computer Vision Analytics (CVA). The brand will also be showcasing a new innovation that is designed to protect merchandise and the environment; Ultimately, helping retailers with their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) objectives while safeguarding against shrink. These solutions and more will be on display at stand 6D50.

Cloud-Based SaaS Shrink Analyzer Application

The cloud-based SaaS Shrink Analyzer application is a flexible, inventory platform-agnostic purpose-built to support retailers as they develop smarter, more effective loss prevention (LP) programmes, reduce out of stocks and enhance store operations.

“Shrink Analyzer highlights the ‘what,’ ‘where’ and ‘when’ of loss events, allowing retailers to take a proactive approach in the battle against organised retail crime (ORC), fraud and other drivers of shrink,” said Craig Szklany, Vice President and Product General Manager of Loss Prevention and Liability at Sensormatic Solutions. “This tool ushers in a new era of shrink visibility, using radio frequency identification (RFID) technology and exception-based exit monitoring to provide retailers with never-before-seen insights into their operations.”

Shrink Analyzer serves as the advanced data engine for a connected LP eco-system, ingesting, aggregating and analysing item-level inventory and data from Sensormatic RFID exits to provide a clear line of sight to losses in stores. The solution’s leading-edge analytics capabilities help retailers combat rising theft, empowering LP teams with clear evidence packages to improve prosecution efforts. Shrink Analyzer shows retailers the true financial impact of theft, fraud and other drivers of loss, helping prioritise their responses by focusing on strategies that have an immediate impact.

Sensormatic Solutions newest LP application uses RFID technology, cloud-based analytics and electronic product code (EPC) data to:

Highlight at-risk items and ORC activity. Shrink Analyzer’s analytics help LP teams differentiate between ORC, bulk and incidental theft events, providing insights into shrink anomalies and evolving patterns or trends;

Shrink Analyzer’s analytics help LP teams differentiate between ORC, bulk and incidental theft events, providing insights into shrink anomalies and evolving patterns or trends; Pinpoint vulnerable areas and displays. Shrink Analyzer synthesises data from across store systems to provide item-level reports, including video evidence on when and where RFID tagged merchandise goes missing. This data helps alert LP teams to gaps in security that may leave merchandise exposed;

Shrink Analyzer synthesises data from across store systems to provide item-level reports, including video evidence on when and where RFID tagged merchandise goes missing. This data helps alert LP teams to gaps in security that may leave merchandise exposed; Increase asset protection team productivity . Shrink Analyzer is designed for use by retailers’ investigative teams to help easily and quickly bundle digital evidence of theft events for use in potential prosecution against ORC groups;

. Shrink Analyzer is designed for use by retailers’ investigative teams to help easily and quickly digital evidence of theft events for use in potential prosecution against ORC groups; Optimise other areas of operations. By combining EPC exit data with other retail systems sources, Shrink Analyzer’s analytics capabilities help reduce out-of-stocks and drive enhanced replenishment. The solution also supports data exports to third-party case management systems to improve workflow efficiency.

Store Guest Behavior Analytics

As part of Sensormatic Solutions’ computer vision capabilities, Store Guest Behaviors is an artificial intelligence (AI) solution that leverages an adaptive learning model to help retailers understand shopper journeys and deliver engaging, enjoyable and unique shopping experiences.

Store Guest Behaviors reveals enriched, actionable shopper insights, which retailers can use to help boost in-store sales through thoughtful strategy and layout within a retail environment. This is because it increases the value of foundational traffic analytics programs, using people counting, shopper journey and behavioural data to facilitate operational excellence and improve conversions.

That outcome is enabled by understanding:

Shoppers’ paths to purchase. Store Guest Behaviors uses various data streams, such as zone-level dwell time and movement analysis, which can measure the time shoppers engage with displays or merchandise. The solution provides heat maps that highlight shoppers’ journeys and paths to purchase, empowering retailers to design more effective layouts and floor plans, inventory management practices and labour models;

Store Guest Behaviors uses various data streams, such as zone-level dwell time and movement analysis, which can measure the time shoppers engage with displays or merchandise. The solution provides heat maps that highlight shoppers’ journeys and paths to purchase, empowering retailers to design more effective layouts and floor plans, inventory management practices and labour models; Audience measurement. Store Guest Behaviors can help retailers better understand their customers and what they want. With shopper sentiments, demographics and other relevant data streams, retailers are equipped with the necessary data to enable simple yet comprehensive A/B testing . This allows them to quantify the value around decisions on merchandise mix, promotional display placements, planogram designs and assortment strategies.

Powered by CVA, Store Guest Behaviors allows retailers with compatible tech stacks to make use of existing video infrastructure by using an edge appliance to tap into their digital ecosystems. As with most Sensormatic Solutions computer vision applications, the new solution is enabled through collaboration with Intel and Lenovo and optimised for retail using Sensormatic Solutions’ suite of proprietary, connected and outcomes-based solutions.

