Sensormatic Solutions Introduces EAS-based, Category-level Shrink Intelligence at NRF Big Show

New ecosystem makes category-level data available to retailers using Sensormatic Solutions precision-calibrated acousto-magnetic (AM) EAS technology to deliver powerful shrink analytics

Retailers can extend their EAS investment to focus and enhance loss prevention (LP) strategies that help combat growing shrink and organized retail crime

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), is offering retailers a new way to implement a data-driven approach to LP and organized retail crime (ORC) prevention using trusted acousto-magnetic (AM) technologies. Its Category-Level Shrink Insights ecosystem is designed to turn existing electronic article surveillance (EAS) infrastructure into an intelligent LP solution, driving operational improvements and customer experience excellence. Visitors of the 2026 NRF Big Show can see the new intelligence solution—brought to life in the Sensormatic Solutions Shrink Analyzer application to provide insights into retailers’ top theft categories—in action at Sensormatic Solutions booth (#5321), Jan. 11-13.

“Theft-related loss is a universal challenge with countless unique drivers and solutions,” said Tony D’Onofrio, president of Sensormatic Solutions. “A recent NRF report found that there is no one-size-fit-all way that theft happens. Category-Level Shrink Insights is an extension of a retailers’ EAS investment and provides added value by improving understanding of how shrink and loss happen in their stores, so they can focus on what matters most for their operations.”

Informed by 60 years of experience designing loss prevention solutions, Category-Level Shrink Insights leverages Shrink Analyzer’s industry-leading analytics to help reveal how losses happen, the merchandise most at risk and the impacts of shrink on their operations. The holistic ecosystem brings together Sensormatic Solutions industry-leading analytics capabilities, exit systems, AM technology, source-tagging program and supporting teams around the globe to help LP teams:

Build new, data-driven LP strategies. Precision-calibrated AM-EAS hard tags, labels and systems can enable differentiation between retailer-defined merchandise categories, allowing LP teams to identify high-risk merchandise and better understand the impact of organized retail crime (ORC). Category-Level Shrink analytics includes store level shrink reporting, ORC geo-mapping, predictive tools and video monitoring capabilities, helping teams better understand how ORC happens in their stores so they can refine their approach to mitigation.

Precision-calibrated AM-EAS hard tags, labels and systems can enable differentiation between retailer-defined merchandise categories, allowing LP teams to identify high-risk merchandise and better understand the impact of organized retail crime (ORC). Category-Level Shrink analytics includes store level shrink reporting, ORC geo-mapping, predictive tools and video monitoring capabilities, helping teams better understand how ORC happens in their stores so they can refine their approach to mitigation. Improve shopper experience. Details about high-risk categories can inform more precise merchandising and protection practices, improving on-shelf availability , reducing friction for shoppers and optimizing omnichannel fulfillment. Trusted Sensormatic Solutions AM hard tags and labels also feature fast, reliable deactivation designed to prevent nuisance alarms and expedite checkouts.

Details about high-risk categories can inform more precise merchandising and protection practices, improving on-shelf , reducing friction for shoppers and optimizing omnichannel fulfillment. Trusted Sensormatic Solutions AM hard tags and labels also feature fast, reliable deactivation designed to prevent nuisance alarms and expedite checkouts. Enhance worker safety and performance. Having greater context on loss activity can empower retailers to better protect people in addition to products. With workers' concerns about safety on the sales floor rising, the insights provided by category-level data can help associates feel safer on the job and have the knowledge they need to focus on helping customers.

Category-Level Shrink Insights is compatible with Sensormatic Solutions award-winning source-tagging service, giving retailers another way to amplify productivity and protection.

Attendees of the 2026 NRF Big Show, taking place from Jan. 11-13 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, can stop by booth #5321 to explore this new approach to data-driven loss prevention as well as learn more about Sensormatic Solutions latest innovations.

To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions scheduling page. Stay up to date on all things Sensormatic Solutions during the show by searching #SensormaticNRF on LinkedIn and X.

