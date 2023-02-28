Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Honored With the ‘Top Supplier Retail 2023’ Award as Adidas aG’s Solution Provider in the Category ‘Best Instore Solution’

The ReTa awards honor retail companies and their suppliers for their outstanding technology projects

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, has been honored with the ‘Top Supplier Retail 2023’ award as adidas aG’s solution provider in the category ‘Best Instore Solution.’ The award was announced during the ReTa award ceremony as a part of the EuroShop tradeshow.

Today, retailers are looking for new and innovative ways to deliver a hyper-personalised, consistent, and unified shopping journey across all touchpoints. Additionally, the ability to maximise customer conversions through predictive and prescriptive insights remain a top priority for retailers. For adidas aG, with their strong focus on consumer centricity, they were looking for a technology solution that solved these challenges while also enabling consumer journey mapping from street to checkout.

Working together with Sensormatic Solutions, adidas aG implemented a solution through a suite of data touchpoints that closely followed the consumer journey. Using VLU (Visual Line Up) technology within the CCTV store landscape, adidas aG was able to capture customer movement, including those who walked-by, dwelled at the window, or entered into the store as well as their path throughout the various store zones and activation areas. This allowed for mapping customer journeys and provided a wealth of insights that helped to improve store design and merchandising, validate brand campaigns and activation activities, as well as enhance customer loyalty and new shopper acquisition.

“By working side-by-side with adidas and other technology partners, we were able to design and implement a solution that provided adidas aG with key insights to improve store operations and customer engagement,” said Sean Lee, regional vice president and general manager in EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions. “As physical stores define the shopping experience, it was exciting to help adidas aG improve the view of the shopper journey and help them better serve their customers and enhance the in-store and brand performance.”

