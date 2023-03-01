Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls celebrates momentum in sustainable hard tag recirculation program ahead of EuroShop 2023

Sensormatic Solutions is helping retailers towards more responsible operations and impactful sustainability programs

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, is continuing its commitment to supporting a more responsible retail industry through its award-winning hard tag recirculation program.

Since its inception in 2010, Sensormatic Solutions has shipped 16.5 billion hard tags, 13.7 billion of which have been recirculated. The program offers retailers a low-cost hard tag security solution, providing the benefit of a source tag that is recirculated, recertified, and reusable. In addition to reducing plastic, the global scale of the program, and Sensormatic Solutions’ full control over recirculation, allows for strategic shipping and supply chain management to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as the tags are routed through the process.

“For retailers who want to move towards more responsible operations, the Sensormatic Solutions hard tag recirculation program is one such option. That’s because it can help retailers enhance their sustainability programs while reducing in-store labor costs, mitigating shrink, and improving operations,” said Subramanian Kunchithapatham, Chief Technology Officer at Sensormatic Solutions.

Sensormatic Solutions has a long history and commitment to sustainable retail, its solution suite of loss prevention and liability, inventory intelligence, shopper experience, and Sensormatic IQ operating platform can provide actionable insights that help retailers pursue cleaner, more responsible operations. Data from these systems can help curate efficient shopper journeys, reduce wasted trips, mitigate spoilage, design more efficient supply chains, and more.

“Sustainability is a core pillar of Sensormatic Solutions business,” Kunchithapatham continued. “We’ve spent countless hours developing technology that can reduce retailers’ environmental impact, and it’s encouraging to see the greater retail community embrace the pursuit alongside us.”

To learn more about how Sensormatic Solutions digital offerings can fast-forward retail’s sustainability journey, visit stand C01 in Hall 6 at Trade Fair Düsseldorf between 26 February – 2 March 2023 and follow #EuroShop2023 on Twitter and LinkedIn. To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions EuroShop Page.

