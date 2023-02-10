Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Full Year 2022 Reported Consolidated Revenue Growth of 4.1%

Full Year 2022 Adjusted Local Currency Revenue Growth of 9.7%

Full Year 2022 Reported Operating Profit Growth of 15.7%

Full Year 2022 Adjusted Local Currency Operating Profit Growth of 12.5%

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) reported consolidated revenue of $348.7 million in this year’s fourth quarter compared to $340.4 million in last year’s fourth quarter. Reported operating income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $41.2 million compared to $40.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Reported diluted earnings per share was 69 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 65 cents in the fourth quarter of 2021. Foreign currency translation decreased revenue by approximately 3% and earnings per share by approximately 6% in the current quarter.

The 2022 fourth quarter reported results included income related to an earnout payment received in connection with the divestiture of our yogurt fruit preparations business, which in total increased 2022 fourth quarter net earnings by $1.9 million ($0.04 per diluted share). The 2021 fourth quarter reported results include divestiture & other related costs and operational improvement plan costs, which in total decreased 2021 fourth quarter net earnings by $3.0 million ($0.07 per diluted share). The 2021 fourth quarter reported results also include the operations of the divested product lines, which were not material to the results in the fourth quarter of 2021. The adjustments to our reported results are described in more detail under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.

BUSINESS REVIEW

 
Reported
Revenue

Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

Flavors & Extracts

0.8%

 

-0.2%

Color

7.8%

 

10.8%

Asia Pacific

-3.3%

 

6.1%

Total Revenue

2.4%

 

4.1%

 

 

 

Adjusted

Local Currency(1)

Revenue

Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

Flavors & Extracts

2.7%

 

5.8%

Color

11.9%

 

15.0%

Asia Pacific

6.4%

 

14.4%

Total Revenue

5.9%

 

9.7%

 
(1) Adjusted local currency percentage changes are described in more detail in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.

The Flavors & Extracts Group reported fourth quarter revenue of $178.9 million compared to $177.4 million in last year’s fourth quarter, an increase of 0.8%. Adjusted local currency revenue increased 2.7% in the quarter. The Group benefited from pricing across all of its product lines. Segment operating income was $21.5 million in the current quarter compared to $21.9 million reported in the comparable period last year, a decrease of 2.0%. Adjusted local currency operating income decreased 4.1% in the quarter. The lower operating income was primarily due to higher input costs and lower volumes, partially offset by favorable pricing. Foreign currency translation decreased segment revenue by approximately 2% and was not material on segment operating income in the quarter.

The Color Group reported revenue of $147.8 million in the quarter compared to $137.1 million in last year’s fourth quarter, an increase of 7.8%. Adjusted local currency revenue increased 11.9% in the quarter. The Group benefited from higher pricing and higher volumes. Segment operating income was $24.6 million in the quarter compared to $24.1 million in last year’s comparable period, an increase of 2.0%. Adjusted local currency operating income increased 7.8% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. The higher operating income is primarily a result of the higher volumes and favorable pricing, partially offset by higher input costs. Foreign currency translation decreased segment revenue by approximately 4% and segment operating income by approximately 6% in the quarter.

The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $34.6 million in the quarter compared to $35.7 million in last year’s fourth quarter, a decrease of 3.3%, primarily due to foreign currency translation. Adjusted local currency revenue increased 6.4% in the quarter, primarily as a result of higher pricing. Segment operating income was $6.6 million in the quarter compared to $7.2 million in last year’s fourth quarter, a decrease of 7.9%, primarily due to foreign currency translation. Adjusted local currency operating income increased 3.6% in the quarter, primarily as a result of the higher pricing, partially offset by higher input costs. Foreign currency translation decreased segment revenue and operating income by approximately 10% and 12%, respectively, in the quarter.

Corporate & Other reported an operating loss of $11.5 million in the current quarter compared to $12.8 million in last year’s fourth quarter, a decrease of 10.5%. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded $2.5 million of divestiture related income related to an earnout payment received in connection with the divestiture of our yogurt fruit preparations business. The fourth quarter results of 2021 include $0.8 million of divestiture and operational improvement plan costs. Adjusted local currency operating expenses for Corporate & Other increased 16.1% in the quarter primarily due to higher performance-based compensation.

2023 OUTLOOK

Sensient expects 2023 full year GAAP diluted earnings per share to be flat to low-single digit growth compared to our 2022 reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.34.

The Company expects 2023 revenue to grow at a mid-single digit rate on a local currency basis compared to the Company’s 2022 revenue. The Company expects 2023 diluted earnings per share to be flat to low-single digit growth on a local currency basis compared to the Company’s 2022 adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) of $3.29. The Company expects 2023 adjusted EBITDA(2) to grow at a mid-to-high single digit rate on a local currency basis compared to the Company’s 2022 adjusted EBITDA(2).

The Company expects its 2023 diluted earnings per share to be impacted by higher interest rates and a higher tax rate. The Company currently expects interest expense to increase by approximately $11 million ($0.20 per diluted share) in 2023 compared to the Company’s 2022 full year interest expense of $14.5 million. The Company also expects its full year 2023 tax rate to be approximately 25%.

Based on current exchange rates, the Company expects foreign exchange rates to be a headwind for the beginning of the year, and modestly favorable for the full year.

The Company’s guidance is based on current conditions and economic and market trends in the markets in which the Company operates and is subject to various risks and uncertainties as described below. We do not anticipate any divestiture related costs, operational improvement plan costs, or results of divested business in 2023 at this time.

(2)

See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release for more information.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include: currency movements, depreciation and amortization, non-cash share-based compensation, divestiture & other related costs and income, operational improvement plan costs and income, and the results of the divested operations. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its 2022 fourth quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. CST on Friday, February 10, 2023. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that is available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through February 17, 2023, by calling (877) 344-7529 and referring to conference identification number 7722006. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after February 14, 2023.

This release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Federal securities laws including under “2023 Outlook” above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors concerning the Company’s operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company’s future financial performance include the following: the Company’s ability to manage economic and capital market conditions and the impact of recessions and economic downturns; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including inflation and shortages impacting the availability and cost of raw materials, energy, and other supplies; the availability and cost of labor, logistics, and transportation; the impact and uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to manage it on the global economy, including, but not limited to, its effects on our employees, facilities, customers, and suppliers, governmental regulations and restrictions, and general economic conditions; the uncertain impacts of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine on our supply chain, input costs, including energy and transportation, and on general economic conditions; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company’s customers; the Company’s ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences and changing technologies; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company’s various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts, acquisition and divestiture activities, and operational improvement plan; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company’s domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated and supplemented by the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 that will be filed by March 1, 2023. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 
Revenue

$

348,736

 

$

340,448

 

2.4%

$

1,437,039

 

$

1,380,264

 

4.1%

 

Cost of products sold

 

237,232

 

 

228,065

 

4.0%

 

947,928

 

 

925,603

 

2.4%

Selling and administrative expenses

 

70,279

 

 

71,963

 

(2.3%)

 

292,360

 

 

284,633

 

2.7%

 

Operating income

 

41,225

 

 

40,420

 

2.0%

 

196,751

 

 

170,028

 

15.7%

Interest expense

 

4,799

 

 

2,752

 

 

14,547

 

 

12,544

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

36,426

 

 

37,668

 

 

182,204

 

 

157,484

 

 

Income taxes

 

7,305

 

 

10,439

 

 

41,317

 

 

38,739

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

29,121

 

$

27,229

 

6.9%

$

140,887

 

$

118,745

 

18.6%

 
Earnings per share of common stock:
Basic

$

0.70

 

$

0.65

 

$

3.36

 

$

2.82

 

 
Diluted

$

0.69

 

$

0.65

 

$

3.34

 

$

2.81

 

 
Average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

41,896

 

 

41,890

 

 

41,888

 

 

42,077

 

 
Diluted

 

42,255

 

 

42,173

 

 

42,213

 

 

42,258

 

 
 
 
Results by Segment Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 

Revenue

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

178,893

 

$

177,448

 

0.8%

$

738,003

 

$

739,427

 

(0.2%)

Color

 

147,842

 

 

137,104

 

7.8%

 

604,017

 

 

545,270

 

10.8%

Asia Pacific

 

34,567

 

 

35,749

 

(3.3%)

 

143,581

 

 

135,348

 

6.1%

Intersegment elimination

 

(12,566

)

 

(9,853

)

 

 

(48,562

)

 

(39,781

)

 

 

 

Consolidated

$

348,736

 

$

340,448

 

2.4%

$

1,437,039

 

$

1,380,264

 

4.1%

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

 

 

Flavors & Extracts

$

21,495

 

$

21,942

 

(2.0%)

$

105,424

 

$

98,660

 

6.9%

Color

 

24,584

 

 

24,113

 

2.0%

 

114,619

 

 

103,575

 

10.7%

Asia Pacific

 

6,615

 

 

7,184

 

(7.9%)

 

29,492

 

 

26,330

 

12.0%

Corporate & Other

 

(11,469

)

 

(12,819

)

 

 

(52,784

)

 

(58,537

)

 

 

 

Consolidated

$

41,225

 

$

40,420

 

2.0%

$

196,751

 

$

170,028

 

15.7%

Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets December 31, December 31,

2022

 

2021

 
Cash and cash equivalents

$

20,921

 

$

25,740

 

Trade accounts receivable

 

302,109

 

 

261,121

 

Inventories

 

564,110

 

 

411,635

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

47,640

 

 

42,657

 

Total Current Assets

 

934,780

 

 

741,153

 

 
Goodwill & intangible assets (net)

 

434,315

 

 

435,009

 

Property, plant, and equipment (net)

 

483,193

 

 

446,478

 

Other assets

 

129,326

 

 

122,853

 

 
Total Assets

$

1,981,614

 

$

1,745,493

 

 
Trade accounts payable

$

142,365

 

$

125,519

 

Short-term borrowings

 

20,373

 

 

8,539

 

Other current liabilities

 

109,415

 

 

98,247

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

272,153

 

 

232,305

 

 
Long-term debt

 

630,331

 

 

503,006

 

Accrued employee and retiree benefits

 

26,364

 

 

28,579

 

Other liabilities

 

53,168

 

 

43,178

 

Shareholders’ Equity

 

999,598

 

 

938,425

 

 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

$

1,981,614

$

1,745,493

Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings

$

140,887

 

$

118,745

 

Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

52,467

 

 

52,051

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

16,138

 

 

9,573

 

Net loss on assets

 

276

 

 

331

 

Net (gain) loss on divestitures and other charges

 

(2,532

)

 

14,021

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(11,010

)

 

(6,071

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable

 

(46,086

)

 

(34,571

)

Inventories

 

(159,014

)

 

(36,323

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(5,055

)

 

(6,057

)

Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses

 

17,489

 

 

21,326

 

Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings

 

3,486

 

 

7,321

 

Income taxes

 

4,422

 

 

4,275

 

Other liabilities

 

602

 

 

597

 

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

12,070

 

 

145,218

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

 

(79,322

)

 

(60,788

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

264

 

 

216

 

Proceeds from divestiture of businesses

 

2,532

 

 

37,790

 

Acquisition of new businesses

 

(22,714

)

 

(13,875

)

Other investing activities

 

792

 

 

1,097

 

 
Net cash used in investing activities

 

(98,448

)

 

(35,560

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from additional borrowings

 

328,597

 

 

112,194

 

Debt payments

 

(171,447

)

 

(110,168

)

Purchase of treasury stock

 

 

 

(42,511

)

Dividends paid

 

(68,915

)

 

(66,694

)

Other financing activities

 

(2,056

)

 

(582

)

 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

86,179

 

 

(107,761

)

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(4,620

)

 

(927

)

 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(4,819

)

 

970

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

25,740

 

 

24,770

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

20,921

 

$

25,740

 

 
 
Supplemental Information
Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

 
Dividends paid per share

$

1.64

 

$

1.58

 

Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts
 
The Company’s results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include adjusted revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which exclude divestiture & other related costs, operational improvement plan costs and income, and the results of the divested operations.

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

 

% Change

 

2022

2021

 

% Change

Revenue (GAAP)

$

348,736

 

$

340,448

 

2.4

%

$

1,437,039

 

$

1,380,264

 

4.1

%

Revenue of the divested product lines

 

 

 

(663

)

 

 

 

(30,062

)

Adjusted revenue

$

348,736

 

$

339,785

 

2.6

%

$

1,437,039

 

$

1,350,202

 

6.4

%

 
Operating income (GAAP)

$

41,225

 

$

40,420

 

2.0

%

$

196,751

 

$

170,028

 

15.7

%

Divestiture & other related costs – Cost of products sold

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

 

86

 

Divestiture & other related (income) costs – Selling and administrative expenses

 

(2,532

)

 

579

 

 

(2,532

)

 

14,052

 

Operating loss (income) of the divested product lines

 

 

 

518

 

 

 

 

(1,880

)

Operational improvement plan – Selling and administrative expenses (income)

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

 

(1,895

)

Adjusted operating income

$

38,693

 

$

41,690

 

(7.2

%)

$

194,219

 

$

180,391

 

7.7

%

 
Net earnings (GAAP)

$

29,121

 

$

27,229

 

6.9

%

$

140,887

 

$

118,745

 

18.6

%

Divestiture & other related (income) costs, before tax

 

(2,532

)

 

637

 

 

(2,532

)

 

14,138

 

Tax impact of divestiture & other related costs(1)

 

636

 

 

1,809

 

 

636

 

 

2,092

 

Net loss (earnings) of the divested product lines, before tax

 

 

 

518

 

 

 

 

(1,880

)

Tax impact of the divested product lines(1)

 

 

 

(130

)

 

 

 

460

 

Operational improvement plan costs (income), before tax

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

 

(1,895

)

Tax impact of operational improvement plan(1)

 

 

 

427

 

 

 

 

471

 

Adjusted net earnings

$

27,225

 

$

30,605

 

(11.0

%)

$

138,991

 

$

132,131

 

5.2

%

 
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.69

 

$

0.65

 

6.2

%

$

3.34

 

$

2.81

 

18.9

%

Divestiture & other related (income) costs, net of tax

 

(0.04

)

 

0.06

 

 

(0.04

)

 

0.38

 

Results of operations of the divested product lines, net of tax

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

Operational improvement plan costs (income), net of tax

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.64

 

$

0.73

 

(12.3

%)

$

3.29

 

$

3.13

 

5.1

%

Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences.
 
(1) Tax impact adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts – Continued
 
Results by Segment Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

Revenue

2022

Adjustments(2)

2022

2021

Adjustments(2)

2021

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

178,893

 

$

 

$

178,893

 

$

177,448

 

$

(221

)

$

177,227

 

Color

 

147,842

 

 

 

 

147,842

 

 

137,104

 

 

(442

)

 

136,662

 

Asia Pacific

 

34,567

 

 

 

 

34,567

 

 

35,749

 

 

 

 

35,749

 

Intersegment elimination

 

(12,566

)

 

 

 

(12,566

)

 

(9,853

)

 

 

 

(9,853

)

 
Consolidated

$

348,736

 

$

 

$

348,736

 

$

340,448

 

$

(663

)

$

339,785

 

 
 
Operating Income
 
Flavors & Extracts

$

21,495

 

$

 

$

21,495

 

$

21,942

 

$

491

 

$

22,433

 

Color

 

24,584

 

 

 

 

24,584

 

 

24,113

 

 

27

 

 

24,140

 

Asia Pacific

 

6,615

 

 

 

 

6,615

 

 

7,184

 

 

 

 

7,184

 

Corporate & Other

 

(11,469

)

 

(2,532

)

 

(14,001

)

 

(12,819

)

 

752

 

 

(12,067

)

 
Consolidated

$

41,225

 

$

(2,532

)

$

38,693

 

$

40,420

 

$

1,270

 

$

41,690

 

 
Results by Segment Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

Revenue

2022

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2022

 

2021

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2021

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

738,003

 

$

 

$

738,003

 

$

739,427

 

$

(27,837

)

$

711,590

 

Color

 

604,017

 

 

 

 

604,017

 

 

545,270

 

 

(2,080

)

 

543,190

 

Asia Pacific

 

143,581

 

 

 

 

143,581

 

 

135,348

 

 

(295

)

 

135,053

 

Intersegment elimination

 

(48,562

)

 

 

 

(48,562

)

 

(39,781

)

 

150

 

 

(39,631

)

 
Consolidated

$

1,437,039

 

$

 

$

1,437,039

 

$

1,380,264

 

$

(30,062

)

$

1,350,202

 

 
 
Operating Income
 
Flavors & Extracts

$

105,424

 

$

 

$

105,424

 

$

98,660

 

$

(2,368

)

$

96,292

 

Color

 

114,619

 

 

 

 

114,619

 

 

103,575

 

 

575

 

 

104,150

 

Asia Pacific

 

29,492

 

 

 

 

29,492

 

 

26,330

 

 

(87

)

 

26,243

 

Corporate & Other

 

(52,784

)

 

(2,532

)

 

(55,316

)

 

(58,537

)

 

12,243

 

 

(46,294

)

 
Consolidated

$

196,751

 

$

(2,532

)

$

194,219

 

$

170,028

 

$

10,363

 

$

180,391

 

 
 
(2) For Revenue, adjustments consist of revenues of the divested product lines. For Operating Income, adjustments consist of the results of the divested product lines, divestiture & other related costs and income, and 2021 operational improvement plan costs and income.
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts – Continued
 
The following tables summarize the percentage change in the 2022 results compared to the 2021 results for the corresponding periods.
 
Three Months Ended December 31,
Revenue

Total

 

Foreign

Exchange

Rates

 

Adjustments(3)

 

Adjusted

Local

Currency

Flavors & Extracts

0.8%

 

(1.8%)

 

(0.1%)

 

2.7%

Color

7.8%

 

(3.8%)

 

(0.3%)

 

11.9%

Asia Pacific

(3.3%)

 

(9.7%)

 

0.0%

 

6.4%

Total Revenue

2.4%

 

(3.3%)

 

(0.2%)

 

5.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flavors & Extracts

(2.0%)

 

(0.1%)

 

2.2%

 

(4.1%)

Color

2.0%

 

(5.9%)

 

0.1%

 

7.8%

Asia Pacific

(7.9%)

 

(11.5%)

 

0.0%

 

3.6%

Corporate & Other

(10.5%)

 

0.0%

 

(26.6%)

 

16.1%

Total Operating Income

2.0%

 

(5.6%)

 

9.3%

 

(1.7%)

Diluted Earnings Per Share

6.2%

 

(6.1%)

 

19.1%

 

(6.8%)

Adjusted EBITDA

(4.3%)

 

(4.6%)

 

N/A

 

0.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

Revenue

Total

 

Foreign

Exchange

Rates

 

Adjustments(3)

 

Adjusted

Local

Currency

Flavors & Extracts

(0.2%)

 

(2.2%)

 

(3.8%)

 

5.8%

Color

10.8%

 

(3.8%)

 

(0.4%)

 

15.0%

Asia Pacific

6.1%

 

(8.0%)

 

(0.3%)

 

14.4%

Total Revenue

4.1%

 

(3.4%)

 

(2.2%)

 

9.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flavors & Extracts

6.9%

 

(0.9%)

 

(2.5%)

 

10.3%

Color

10.7%

 

(5.1%)

 

0.7%

 

15.1%

Asia Pacific

12.0%

 

(10.1%)

 

(0.4%)

 

22.5%

Corporate & Other

(9.8%)

 

0.0%

 

(29.4%)

 

19.6%

Total Operating Income

15.7%

 

(5.2%)

 

8.4%

 

12.5%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

18.9%

 

(5.3%)

 

14.3%

 

9.9%

Adjusted EBITDA

8.7%

 

(4.1%)

 

N/A

 

12.8%

 
(3) For Revenue, adjustments consist of revenues of the divested product lines. For Operating Income, Diluted Earnings per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA, adjustments consist of the results of the divested product lines, divestiture & other related costs and income, and 2021 operational improvement plan costs and income.

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter

