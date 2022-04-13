Sensata Technologies Foundation Opens 2022-2023 Grant Cycle to Support STEM Education and Local Communities in the U.S.

Grant program advances Sensata Technologies Foundation’s mission to be a neighbor of choice where Sensata operates.

The Sensata Foundation invites U.S.-based qualifying 501(c)(3) non-profits to apply for an annual grant.

Grants totaling $350,000 will be awarded primarily to non-profits supporting STEM education and strengthening local communities.

ATTLEBORO, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Community–The Sensata Technologies Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sensata Technologies, today announced that it has opened its 2022-2023 grant cycle and invites qualifying U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charitable entities to apply for an annual grant. The application is available through Sensata Foundation’s website until Thursday, June 30, 2022.





The annual grant program furthers Sensata Foundation’s vision to empower the next generation of engineers and support communities where its employees live and work. In 2021, the Foundation awarded 12-month grants totaling $300,000 to 38 community agencies that address needs related to STEM education, community restoration, environmental sustainability and food insecurity, among others.

As part of integrating Sensata’s newly acquired companies, the Foundation made additional donations to employee-chosen charities in CA, IL, KS, MN and NY. The Foundation also contributed funds to non-profits chosen by employees for relief efforts associated with the pandemic in India and the disastrous tornados that affected states in the Midwest and South in the U.S.

“The challenges imposed by the pandemic demonstrated how integral charitable organizations are in building resilience and strength in communities,” said David Britton, President, Sensata Technologies Foundation. “The Foundation remains dedicated to its mission to be a neighbor of choice, and we want to reach more non-profits that improve access to STEM education and resources for disadvantaged communities. For 2022, we increased the grant funding amount to $350,000, and we hope this encourages more non-profits across the country, especially in states where Sensata operates, to apply. We look forward to working with our current and new partners.”

Sensata Foundation has awarded more than $1,000,000 in grant funding since it was established in 2017. As outlined in Sensata’s inaugural Sustainability Report, the Foundation represents the Company’s commitment to a better and more equitable future by directly supporting non-profits. For a complete list of 2021 grant recipients or to apply for a grant, visit the Sensata Foundation website.

For questions regarding the Sensata Technologies Foundation, please contact foundation@sensata.com.

About the Sensata Technologies Foundation



The Sensata Technologies Foundation, Inc., is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting communities where Sensata has operations and fostering a passion for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects and all that they can make possible in the 21st century. The Foundation will achieve these objectives by making strategic grants, forging strong community partnerships and fostering innovation through financial support and employee volunteerism. For more information, please visit the Sensata Foundation’s website at www.sensatafoundation.org.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

