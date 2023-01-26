<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Sensata Technologies Board Approves Q1 Dividend of $0.11 Per Share

SWINDON, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions and insights for customers, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.11 per share. The Company will pay this first quarter 2023 dividend on February 22, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contacts

Investor:
Jacob Sayer

+1 (508) 236-1666

jsayer@sensata.com

Media:
Alexia Taxiarchos

+1 (617) 259-8172

ataxiarchos@sensata.com

