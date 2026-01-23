Sensata Technologies Announces Earnings Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Changes to Reporting Segments

SWINDON, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that it will disclose its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at or about 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by an earnings release conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Sensata Technologies additionally announced changes to its Operating Segments in the fourth quarter in 2025, which will be reflected in changes to Reporting Segments commencing with the disclosure of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 results.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call

Following the release of its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, February 19, 2026, Sensata will host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business performance. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.sensata.com.

Investors can also listen to the earnings call live via telephone by dialing 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411 and referencing the Sensata Technologies Q4 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. A replay of the call will be available until February 26, 2026. To access the replay, dial 1-855-669-9658 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 3707434.

Changes to Reporting Segments

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Sensata Technologies reorganized into three business segments: Automotive; Industrials; and Aerospace, Defense, and Commercial Equipment. The Automotive segment includes the Automotive and Aftermarket businesses; the Industrials segment includes the Industrial and Dynapower businesses; the Aerospace, Defense, and Commercial Equipment segment includes the Aerospace and HVOR businesses.

Management of the three segments is comprised of:

Markus Schwabe, Executive Vice President, is responsible for Automotive

Alice Martins, Executive Vice President, is responsible for Industrials

Brian Wilkie, Executive Vice President, is responsible for Aerospace, Defense, and Commercial Equipment

Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 will be reported in accordance with our new segment structure, and prior periods will be recast for comparability.

Andrew Lynch, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said “Sensata has reorganized its business and leadership to align with its strategic imperatives and to most effectively execute our strategy. We have updated our reporting segments to give investors visibility into our business results and the ongoing progress of our transformation journey. We look forward to sharing more on our fourth quarter earnings conference call.”

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 18,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Media & Investor Contact:



James Entwistle

+1 (508) 954-1561

jentwistle@sensata.com

investors@sensata.com