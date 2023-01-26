Senhasegura Wins 2022 CyberSecured Award for Best Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solution

Brazilian-based PAM supplier recognized for advanced protection of privileged identity, ease of use and superior customer satisfaction

SÃO PAULO & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CVE—Senhasegura, a leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution provider, today announced it was named the winner of the 2022 CyberSecured Award for Best Privileged Access Management (PAM). Now in its third year, the CyberSecured Awards honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in the transformation of cybersecurity. Senhasegura was one of only 22 security products and services recognized industry-wide by the program.

“We’re honored to be named the 2022 CyberSecured award winner for Privileged Access Management,” said Marcus Scharra, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Senhasegura. “This latest recognition was the culmination of a year of tremendous growth, highlighted by our $13 million Series A funding and the opening of our North American headquarters. We look forward to continuing our momentum in 2023 as a global leader in privileged access management.”

Senhasegura’s 360o Privilege Platform offers all-in-one, advanced protection for privileged identities throughout the complete identity lifecycle, from onboarding of employees through offboarding. The Company’s unique commitment to simplifying the user experience allows customers to deploy in minutes, resulting in the fastest time-to-value. The industry’s leading analysts, including Gartner, Frost & Sullivan and KuppingerCole, have consistently recognized Senhasegura for its advanced technology and highest levels of customer satisfaction, awarding the Company as Leader or Visionary in various Magic Quadrant, Leadership Compass, and other industry reports.

Senhasegura’s 360o Privilege Platform takes a modern approach to privileged identity management, offering far wider capabilities than traditional PAM solutions. Its solution is based on a modular platform with a single, easy-to-use interface and offers the following advanced capabilities:

Full-featured PAM support for both privileged as well as non-privileged user password management

End-point workstation protection

protection DevOps secrets management

Multi- cloud support to ensure full compliance

support to ensure full compliance Certificate Lifecycle Management

“We recognize the importance that cybersecurity plays in today’s society, and we’re pleased to honor the innovative solutions that Senhasegura and others are developing to keep our world a safer place,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor-in-chief of Security Today magazine and CyberSecured eNews. “We look forward to continuing our coverage of the industry’s most important advances in cybersecurity products and services in both Security Today and CyberSecured eNews, our monthly digital publication.”

