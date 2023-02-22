Senhasegura Named Leader for 2nd Consecutive Year in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management

Brazilian-based PAM provider recognized in 2023 Report for overall leadership, technical innovation, and advanced product features

SÃO PAULO & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CVE—Senhasegura, a global provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management (PAM). It is the second consecutive report recognizing the advanced capabilities of the Company’s 360o Privilege Platform. Senhasegura was named an Overall Leader as well as a Product Leader and Innovation Leader out of 25 total vendors evaluated.

“We’re proud that Senhasegura consistently performs so well in KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management,” said Marcus Scharra, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Senhasegura. “We’ve worked hard to create a modern PAM solution that offers the fastest time-to-value for users and stays one step ahead of our customers’ needs. We will continue to invest in critical capabilities such as cloud identity and DevOps secrets management, and look forward to expanding our global market position in 2023.”

2022 was a year of tremendous growth and momentum for Senhasegura, highlighted by the Company’s $13 million Series A funding, the opening of their North American headquarters, and the expansion of their advanced PAM offering with the launch of the MySafe Personal Password Manager.

“Today’s IT environments are increasingly complex, requiring access to a blend of applications and services across hybrid clouds and on-prem,” said Paul Fisher, Lead Analyst at KuppingerCole and author of the 2023 PAM Leadership Compass. “To successfully manage cyber risk, security teams need a next-generation PAM approach that addresses privileged access from inside and outside of the organization. PAM brings significant benefits to almost every major digital business initiative, including securing applications and data in the cloud, privileged user behavior analytics to detect anomalous privileged behavior and supporting endpoint threat protection. The goal of KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass is to identify strong solutions in the marketplace and help buyers find the product that best meets their needs.”

As a Leader in Innovation, Product and Overall, Senhasegura’s 360o Privilege Platform was noted for the following strengths:

Powerful PAM proposition with good mix of traditional and advanced capabilities

Enhanced usability and ease of deployment

Forward thinking on the needs of developers and how PAM fits into Infrastructure as Code (IaC) environments

Biometric capability identifies human keystroke patterns and uniquely alerts to any activity by unauthorized users

You can find the full report here.

About Senhasegura

Senhasegura is committed to helping companies become more secure and resilient by stopping privilege abuse from inside and outside the organization. Senhasegura’s award-winning 360º Privilege Platform addresses the entire privileged access management lifecycle, including before, during, and after access, and plays a critical role in implementing a robust zero trust architecture. Headquartered in Brazil, Senhasegura is a global leader with customers in over 55 countries throughout Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Company’s PAM solution is distributed through an international network of more than 150 value-added, trusted channel partners. For more information, go to https://senhasegura.com or follow us on Twitter @senha_segura.

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



949-231-2965



dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com