Semrush Holdings, Inc. to Present at Needham Growth Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, announced today that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conference:


Annual Needham Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Fireside Chat Time: 8:45 – 9:25 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

The conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Semrush’s investor relations website at investors.semrush.com

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with approximately 106,800 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.

Contacts

Investor
Brinlea C. Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

Semrush Holdings, Inc

ir@semrush.com

Media
Jesse Platz

VP of Analyst and Public Relations

Semrush Holdings, Inc.

jesse.platz@semrush.com

