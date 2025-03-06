Semrush Enterprise Unveils AI Optimization, Transforms How Brands Appear in AI Search

First-of-its-Kind Solution Empowers Businesses to Take Control of Their AI Presence

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI-driven search is evolving rapidly, redefining how brands are discovered online. Businesses that act now will lead the AI-driven landscape, while those that wait risk being left behind. Today, Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, introduces AI Optimization (AIO), the first enterprise solution to help businesses track, control, and optimize brand presence across AI-powered search platforms.

Now in closed beta, AIO gives businesses the tools to monitor, analyze, and proactively shape how they appear in AI-driven search results – before competitors can.

AI search engines like ChatGPT and Perplexity are transforming the way people discover brands, with 58% of consumers relying on AI for recommendations. With the global AI market expected to grow 37% annually, businesses that embrace this shift can capture more buying decisions and gain a competitive advantage. AIO is the first solution that gives marketers unmatched control over their brand's AI presence, optimizing visibility to ensure they not only appear in AI search – but stand out.

“ AI search is already making decisions about your brand. Semrush’s AI Optimization puts marketers back in control, turning AI search from an unpredictable risk into a strategic asset,” said Marcus Tober, SVP of Enterprise Solutions at Semrush. “ By enabling businesses to precisely monitor and influence their AI-driven brand representation, AIO sets the new standard for enterprises aiming to lead in an AI-first world.”

AIO strengthens Semrush’s leadership in SEO, online visibility, and competitive intelligence. It delivers real-time insights into brand discovery, sentiment, and positioning—helping businesses proactively shape their AI search presence, optimize visibility, and uncover new growth opportunities.

“ AI is revolutionizing how businesses show up online, and marketers must seize this opportunity," said Andrew Warden, CMO of Semrush. " For the first time, businesses can directly track how AI search engines and LLMs portray their brand, correct inaccuracies, and ensure they appear in critical AI-driven recommendations. AIO gives businesses the power to reclaim control of their AI presence, ensuring their brand isn’t misrepresented or, worse, overlooked entirely.”

For more information about AI Optimization or to join the waitlist, visit: https://www.semrush.com/lp/enterprise-aio

