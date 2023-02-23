Semrush Acquires Leading Marketing Education Company Traffic Think Tank to Bolster Semrush Academy Offering

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semrush (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announces the acquisition of Traffic Think Tank (TTT), a leading marketing education company and community featuring premium content by and for world-class marketing and growth leaders.

With more than 300 hours of content from over 90 industry experts, the TTT Academy is one of the most well-respected resources for digital marketing education in the world. In addition to its extensive content library, TTT offers a members-only expert community on Slack available to help answer questions, serve as a sounding board, and connect with other peers from the global marketing industry.

“ The acquisition of Traffic Think Tank marks another milestone in Semrush’s commitment to assist marketers at every step of their career journey,” said Andrew Warden, Chief Marketing Officer of Semrush. “ Enhancing your brand’s online visibility has never been more important, and we are simply delighted to bring TTT and its incredible content and culture to Semrush.”

Traffic Think Tank was started by a small group of marketing experts in 2017 who were searching for like-minded marketers facing similar challenges. In the space of just three months, the community grew to over 300 people and featured hours of on-demand education. By 2020, the private Slack community hosted nearly 1,000 people, facilitating real-time question and answer sessions with some of the greatest minds in the industry. As of February 2023, TTT features 300+ hours of educational videos, on-demand courses, and has tens of thousands of messages posted every month.

“ Semrush is the go-to platform for savvy digital marketers whether they’re starting their journey, upskilling, or advancing their expertise, so naturally we are thrilled to join the Semrush family,” said Matthew Howell-Barby. “ We decided to join Semrush because of their world-class suite of products and relentless focus on making marketing easy and more effective for their customers. The wealth of knowledge of our TTT experts and our expansive content library will further enhance the Semrush Academy to provide new training for marketers and continue improving existing modules.”

The TTT acquisition enables Semrush to expand its Academy so marketers can learn new skills and hone their craft with access to communities focused on SEO, Content Marketing, Social Media, Digital PR, and PPC, supported by industry thought leaders and founders. The TTT mission will be maintained, and its community will be able to benefit from the content and resources already produced by the Semrush Academy, as well as new content and additional sessions from industry experts. This is the most recent acquisition for Semrush, preceded by Backlinko in January 2022, which added a globally respected resource of SEO training to the Semrush Academy, including Founder Brian Dean and his colleagues.

Upon joining Semrush, TTT co-founders Matthew Howells-Barby, Nick Eubanks and Ian Howells, along with several additional consultants, will help drive the continued growth of the Semrush community developing original content for the Semrush Academy, as well as continuing to participate in TTT community discussions.

Semrush has ambitious goals to establish a customized and all-encompassing online self-paced training platform, setting a new benchmark for digital marketing education, and aiming to deliver a premium experience for marketers globally.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 94,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.

