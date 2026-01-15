Semarchy Celebrates Global Growth and Momentum to Close a Transformational 2025

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Data--Semarchy today announced a year of major global growth driven by continued customer expansion, new strategic partnerships, and the successful launch of both the Semarchy Data Platform (SDP) and the first and only MDM native app for Snowflake. The company also continued to build out and strengthen its executive leadership team with key hires in Sales, Operations and Product.

With rising demand for trusted and governed data that can deliver successful AI initiatives, Semarchy enters 2026 with strong momentum. The company added several prominent organizations to its customer base and also expanded relationships with a number of existing customers—including DP World (Dubai), Element Fleet (Canada), and Sweco Group (Sweden)—contributing to balanced growth across geographies.

The Semarchy Data Platform: Unifying Enterprise Data for Scale

Launched in 2025, the Semarchy Data Platform (SDP) is a unified platform built for DevOps that enables the production and governance of trusted AI-ready data products, and their consumption by the multiple human and system-based personas across the enterprise.

SDP is anchored by three principles:

Collaboration : Combining native DataOps tooling, agile practices, and value focused delivery to enable real-time collaboration between data and business teams across the organization. Automation: SDP introduces agentic-supported design to increase productivity across data teams by automating complex design tasks, along with LLM-powered stewardship capabilities to automated enrichment and classification of data—accelerating data readiness and enabling faster ramp-up of high-quality, trusted data products. Acceleration: Provides services and unifies data management into one platform, helping to remove friction that slows down teams, shorten time to launch, increase adoption, and speed up return on investment from new data products.

Flexible deployment options—including SaaS, self-hosted, and offerings on Snowflake, AWS, and Microsoft Azure—give customers freedom to modernize without vendor lock-in. Today, Semarchy offers the most deployment choices and flexibility over any other data management platform vendor.

Expanding Partnerships Across Data Ecosystems

Semarchy deepened its partnerships with Snowflake and Microsoft throughout the year. Semarchy remains the only MDM solution available as a native application on the Snowflake Marketplace, allowing organizations to manage mastered data directly within their Snowflake environments.

New integrations with Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft Purview further enhance visibility, governance, and enterprise-wide data discovery across Microsoft data ecosystems, unifying master data in Microsoft OneLake, where it can be used at scale across the business through Microsoft Fabric services including Microsoft Power BI, Fabric Data Warehouse and Fabric data agents. In addition, business critical metadata is populated by Semarchy in Microsoft Purview, enriching users’ ability to find and understand their data.

“2025 was a defining year for Semarchy,” said Ben Werth, Chief Executive Officer at Semarchy. “We launched the Semarchy Data Platform, expanded our strategic partnerships, invested in a new engineering hub, and strengthened our leadership team—all while maintaining strong customer growth. These investments position us to accelerate innovation, customer impact, and global growth in 2026.”

Ongoing Focus on Evolving Customer Requirements

Semarchy’s innovation strategy is driven by a relentless focus on our customers’ business outcomes and success—as we continuously adapt our platform to help organizations manage, govern, and operationalize trusted data in increasingly complex, AI-driven environments. This customer-first approach has guided the evolution of the Semarchy Data Platform, ensuring flexibility, scalability, and governance are built in from the start. Semarchy’s commitment to delivering real-world customer value is reflected in its industry-leading position on Gartner Peer Insights, where customers consistently recognize the platform for its ease of use, flexibility, and impact on business outcomes. In parallel, Semarchy has earned multiple recognitions from Info-Tech Research Group, including repeated acknowledgment as a leader and champion in master data management—further validating the company’s ability to translate innovation into measurable customer success.

About Semarchy

Semarchy is the modern data management company. The Semarchy Data Platform (SDP)—our AI-driven MDM and governance platform built for DataOps—ensures the rapid delivery of trusted, governed data products at scale, so businesses can easily find, understand, and consume the data they need. With a proven record of customer success, Semarchy helps customers meet the growth in demand for accurate, trusted data and drive the success of data-focused initiatives like AI, Customer 360, and more.

SDP is available as SaaS, as a self-managed (on-premises, private cloud) deployment, or as the only MDM platform offered as a native Snowflake application. It’s also available through major cloud marketplaces including Snowflake, Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform. Semarchy is headquartered in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London (UK), Lyon (France), and New Delhi (India). For more information, visit www.semarchy.com.

