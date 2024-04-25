SEKO Logistics Promotes Kris Arthur to Chief Information Security Officer

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SEKO Logistics (SEKO), the leader in end-to-end global logistics, announces the promotion of Kris Arthur as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), effective immediately. This newly created position reflects SEKO’s continued commitment to ensuring the privacy and the safekeeping of the information their clients provide.









As CISO, Arthur will be responsible for leading the company’s global cybersecurity strategy and compliance initiatives, fortifying SEKO’s posture and ensuring the highest level of security for clients and employees.

“Kris has a proven track record at SEKO and embodies extreme ownership and service,” said Mike Powell, SEKO’s Chief Technology Officer. “He has been instrumental to our technology team over the past few years, and we are thrilled to expand his role and formalize his leadership to build a best-in-class security program.”

With 25 years of technology infrastructure experience, Arthur joined SEKO in 2021 as Director, Infrastructure & Security. In this role, he led the achievement of significant milestones, including cloud migration, establishment of multi-factor authentication and initiation of zero-trust architecture.

“SEKO’s suite of vital services, including to and beyond the high-tech sector, require a team effort to ensure and elevate the security promised to each client,” said Arthur. “I look forward to further modernizing SEKO’s approach to infrastructure and security in these ever-evolving environments.”

About SEKO Logistics

Built on nearly 50 years of logistics expertise, SEKO Logistics is the no-nonsense global end-to-end logistics partner – from shipper to consumer. SEKO delivers client-first service, expert reliability and tech-driven shipping solutions that turn supply chains into a competitive differentiator. With over 150 offices in more than 60 countries, SEKO helps you move at the speed of global commerce. Learn more at www.sekologistics.com.

