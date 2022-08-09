Seismic Named to the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seismic, the global leader in enablement, has been named to the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

“We joined the Forbes Cloud 100 in 2019 as the first in our category, and we’re honored to be named to the list again with our fellow world-class cloud leaders,” said Doug Winter, CEO and co-founder, Seismic. “As we embark on the second half of our fiscal year, this recognition serves as momentum for our team and our customers. Together, we’ll continue to ignite growth and make new waves in enablement.”

The Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this fast-growing sector,” said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. “Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees.”

The Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2022 issue of Forbes magazine.

