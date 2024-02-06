SeekOps Receives Regulatory Approval Under Colorado AIMM Program

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SeekOps Inc, a global leader in greenhouse gas emissions detection, quantification and reporting solutions, is proud to announce that it has received approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) for use as an Alternative Approved Instrument Measurement Method (Alt. AIMM) in Colorado. SeekOps is the first unmanned aerial system to be part of an approved Alt AIMM, and builds on their record of demonstrated success in quantifying emissions for oil and gas facilities worldwide.





Using their best-in-class, parts-per-billion sensitive sensors, SeekOps deploys state-of-the-art unmanned aerial systems that leverage autonomous operations for efficient, repeatable and consistent greenhouse gas emission surveys, facilitating rapid leak detection, localization and accurate quantification (LDAQ®).

“Colorado is committed to reducing air pollution to improve the health of all Coloradans and local communities. Emissions monitoring technologies, like those developed by SeekOps and others, can help us better understand air pollution emissions so we can achieve our goals to protect clean air and reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change,” said Michael Ogletree, the director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Air Pollution Control Division.

Thomas Fox, President of Highwood Emissions, stated, “Highwood is proud to have supported SeekOps in securing the first-ever regulatory approval in the United States for drone-based methane leak-detection, quantification, and repair.”

Iain Cooper, SeekOps CEO, said: “I would like to thank all those at SeekOps, Highwood Emissions and CDPHE for continuing to focus on accurate, reliable and trustworthy methane measurements. This approval is an important step in Colorado’s proactive efforts to understand the state’s emissions inventory, and to adopt the latest cost-effective abatement tools.”

