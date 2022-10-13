Securonix Named a Leader for Fourth Consecutive Time in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management

ADDISON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Securonix, Inc., a leading provider of Next-Gen SIEM, UEBA and XDR, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)1. Named a Leader for the fourth consecutive time, Securonix believes the placement is a testament to the company’s unrivaled vision and execution in bringing a platform solution to market that is purpose-built to defend against advanced threats in today’s complex hybrid environments.

“Securonix continues to set the bar for autonomous threat detection and response in modern enterprise environments with best-in-class analytics and AI capabilities,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO, Securonix. “We are experiencing hypergrowth new logo adoption and module expansion from existing customers. We believe our recognition for our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision reflects our unwavering commitment to continually innovating the Securonix platform to empower the Security Operations Center (SOC) to more effectively secure against an ever-evolving threat landscape.”

Data volumes have exploded with accelerated cloud transformation leading to increased attack surface. Modern security teams demand cloud-native, autonomous platform solutions that provide best-in-class analytics and support flexible, cost-effective cloud deployment models. Securonix pioneered User Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) with an analytics-centric approach to security monitoring, extended to next-gen SIEM with a scalable cloud-native architecture, and introduced native SOAR capabilities to deliver a true end-to-end security operations fabric for threat detection and response.

Recently added modules including Autonomous Threat Sweeper (ATS) and Securonix Investigate introduce new incident triage and case management capabilities that streamline workflows and accelerate response times. Securonix provides flexible deployment models with strategic GTM partners such as Snowflake and AWS that allow customers to query and display live data from third party data lakes enabling the platform to operate in a more decentralized manner. This provides more cost-effective deployments and alignment with the customer enterprise data lake strategy.

“We are proud to again be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM,” continued Nayyar. “We believe it’s validation that we are achieving our goals of enabling leading enterprises and managed service providers to secure against advanced threats while optimizing cost and performance.”

A complimentary copy of the Gartner 2022 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management can be downloaded here.

About Securonix



Securonix is redefining threat detection and response for today’s hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprise. Securonix Next-Gen SIEM, XDR and SOAR are powered by the most advanced analytics and built on a scalable, flexible cloud-native architecture. Securonix leverages behavioral analytics technology that pioneered the UEBA category to reduce noise, prioritize high fidelity alerts, and enable fast and precise response to insider and cyber threats. For more information visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

