Security 101 adds industry veteran Tim Whall as strategic advisor to the board

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Security101–Security 101, a national provider of full-service commercial security solutions, has announced the addition of industry veteran, Tim Whall, as a strategic board advisor.

Tim brings decades of experience to Security 101 and his distinct style of teaching leaders has delivered award-winning transformative results across the industry. He determines the behaviors required to achieve operational excellence and improve the customer experience, as well as how to define and measure success. Tim has had the opportunity to apply his strengths to nearly every operational position from family-owned company technician to publicly traded ADT CEO. He has since enjoyed lending his characteristic candor in consultative roles, and very much looks forward to this opportunity.

“Our industry and company are in the midst of a period of unprecedented change and opportunity. The strategic and operational experience and passion that Tim brings to our organization will be invaluable in accelerating our vision of building a high-quality organization that puts customers first and serves as home for our industry’s leading talent. We are excited for the partnership and look forward to benefitting from Tim’s first-hand experience. It is clear he appreciates the opportunities and challenges we face, the need to put customers first, and the importance of company culture and what that means for talent,” said Steve Crespo, CEO of Security 101.

“Steve and the Security 101 team have built a nationally recognized security company with an envious local touch that customers of all size appreciate. It’s obvious to me that Security 101’s fanatical customer service and values-based culture run deep across the organization. They have a tremendous growth opportunity and I’m excited to partner with Steve and the team to make it happen,” said Tim Whall.

About Security 101:

Security 101 is a franchisor and self-perform provider of integrated security solutions to a diversified set of commercial customers across multiple end markets, including healthcare, education, financial, and government, among others. The Company delivers a full-service offering of security services and products including the design, installation, and maintenance of access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, visitor management, and managed service solutions. Founded in 2007 and based in West Palm Beach, FL, Security 101 has over 50 locations in the U.S. For more information, visit: www.security101.com

Contacts

Corey Tyriver, 800.261.2041; marketing@security101.com