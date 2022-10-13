Secure Cyber Defense Debuts New Headquarters in Moraine; Continued Growth on the Horizon

As the need for more sophisticated cybersecurity grows, so does Moraine-based Secure Cyber Defense





MORAINE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity–Moraine-based Secure Cyber Defense continues to grow as the need for enhanced cybersecurity continues to increase. Since its founding in 2014, Secure Cyber Defense has grown from a team of three to 21 employees nationally while doubling the client base. “As the need for comprehensive cybersecurity protections and monitoring has increased, so has Secure Cyber Defense’s business. At the start of 2021, space was limited in our Miamisburg office. We took the opportunity to look for space that would allow for our continued growth while also accommodating our high-tech business and workforce,” says Shawn Waldman, Founder and CEO of Secure Cyber Defense.

After a long search, Secure Cyber Defense partnered with Tyler Technologies in the City of Moraine for space that met the criteria for our new headquarters. We worked with the City of Moraine’s economic development team to identify funding opportunities to make the move to Moraine. Over the last four months, Secure Cyber Defense has renovated the space to accommodate up to 20 additional staff members.

To introduce the newly renovated space, Secure Cyber Defense hosted an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 6. During this, they shared views on battling the ever-increasing cybersecurity threat, previewed their cyber alert reporting system, provided tours of the facility, and introduced their planned Cybersecurity Education Center. Guests included local government officials, law enforcement, and business owners.

About Secure Cyber Defense: Located in Moraine, Ohio, Secure Cyber Defense offers 24×7 threat monitoring, Fortinet hardware, secure email, and a full suite of vCISO services for businesses and government agencies. As an Advanced Fortinet Partner, we scale custom solutions for any size organization or budget.

