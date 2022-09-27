Section 32 Adds New Chief Investor Relations Officer

LOS ALTOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Section 32 has announced the appointment of Nick Smith as the firm’s Chief Investor Relations Officer. Smith will be responsible for working with all Limited Partners of the firm and for developing new long term LP relationships.

Before joining Section 32, Smith was the Head of Investor Relations at Foresite Capital, where he presided over a period of substantial growth and product expansion. Previously, Smith opened Winton Group’s San Francisco office and data science center, where he served the company as Director and Regional Head of Client Advisory and led Winton’s business development efforts in North America. Prior to that, Smith led marketing and investor relations for Northgate Capital and Sagewood Capital.

Smith’s professional experience also includes working for two statewide elected officials within the Office of the Governor and in the Office of the California State Controller where he served as the State Controller’s appointed voting representative on several state boards and commissions, including the boards of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System.

“We are delighted to bring Nick on board to build and manage our relationships with our Limited Partners and new prospective investors. Our investor base comprises some of the leading non-profit institutions, educational endowments and charitable family offices globally, and Nick will help us to provide the world class communication and service they deserve. This is another important step in our mission, and a critical new addition to our team,” said Bill Maris, Section 32’s founder.

Maris was previously the founding CEO of Google Ventures, and has invested in over 500 companies, resulting in 30+ IPOs, 100+ M&As and 50+ companies that have exceeded $1B valuations.

About Section 32. Section 32 is a venture capital firm investing at the frontiers of technology. Founded by Bill Maris, the team has vast experience building iconic companies. Our goal is to accelerate the discovery, development, and distribution of revolutionary technologies that improve the human condition. We invest across the entirety of technology. This includes cybersecurity, enterprise software, fintech, web3, quantum computing, space, machine learning, artificial intelligence, computational biology and biotechnology.

