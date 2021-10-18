Home Business Wire SecLytics Augur pXDR Helps Organizations Take Back Control of Their Cybersecurity
Business Wire

SecLytics Augur pXDR Helps Organizations Take Back Control of Their Cybersecurity

di Business Wire

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PDR–This week, SecLytics is unveiling its Augur pXDR (Predictive Extended Detection and Response Platform). Building off SecLytics’ unique, patented Augur predictive intelligence technology, Augur pXDR adds core TIP, SIEM, and SOAR functionalities to create a unified, streamlined SOC workflow. Augur is the industry’s only pXDR platform and it raises the bar by predicting attacks, attributing attacks, and automatically adjusting your security perimeter to block threats before they get to your network. Augur reduces risk while streamlining SOC operations and reducing infrastructure and HR costs.

“Meeting with security organizations large and small over the last few years, one thing stood out. SOC teams are getting swamped. Not just by the volume and variety of threats, but by trying to manage multiple solutions (TIPs, SOARs, SIEMs, vulnerability management, etc.) to protect against these threats,” says SecLytics CEO Saeed Abu-Nimeh. “What organizations are asking for is a solution that reduces complexity while boosting capabilities. So we’ve been evolving Augur to meet the needs of modern SOCs through consolidation, orchestration, and smart automation.”

Predictive Intelligence is at the core of everything the Augur pXDR does. The platform starts by using machine learning to model threat actors’ behavior and identify attack infrastructure buildup before attacks are launched. Augur correlates that data with threat data from 120 external sources and internal data to build a uniquely customized map of adversaries targeting our clients and their capabilities. Augur leverages this data to accurately predict future attacks and uses those predictions to automate enforcement across our clients’ security ecosystems. It also uses the data to curate threats that need an analyst’s attention, providing enrichment data and visualization to accelerate incident response. Augur also enables orchestrated manual enforcement (blocking and policy updates) across an organization’s entire security stack directly from our dashboard.

Most organizations that implement Augur see an immediate drop of 50% in overall alert volume and a 90% reduction in manual enforcement time. And Augur’s smart enforcement automation means that analysts can focus on using their skills for threat hunting and incident response rather than being locked in an unending battle with an undifferentiated avalanche of alerts.

About SecLytics

Based in sunny San Diego, California, SecLytics is the leader in predictive intelligence technology and the developer of the world’s first pXDR platform. Our SaaS-based Augur pXDR platform streamlines SOC operations and uses behavioral profiling and machine learning to hunt down cybercriminals in the wild, predict attacks, and block attackers before they can get to your network.

Contacts

Trevor Marshall (trevor@seclytics.com)

Web: www.seclytics.com

Articoli correlati

With $1B of Investment Over a Decade, Calix Announces the World’s Only End-to-End Solution Strategy That Will Enable Broadband Service Providers To Crush Consumer-Direct...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Calix unveils a complete end-to-end solution strategy that integrates the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE solutions to deliver...
Continua a leggere

Broadband Service Providers Can Chart a Path To Deliver Community Coverage With Revenue EDGE Wi-Fi On the Go From Calix

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue EDGE Wi-Fi On the Go will deliver seamless Wi-Fi access, single sign-on, and secure roaming throughout neighborhoods and...
Continua a leggere

BakerHostetler Adds Former Acting Director for Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection as a Partner in the Digital Assets and Data Management Practice...

Business Wire Business Wire -
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BakerHostetler is pleased to announce that Daniel Kaufman, who was recently Acting Director for the Bureau of Consumer...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Deel raccoglie 425 milioni di dollari con un finanziamento di serie D per continuare...

Business Wire