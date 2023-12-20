SEBA Bank rebrands to AMINA Bank and continues to write its success story

ZUG, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SEBA Bank AG, a fully licensed Swiss crypto bank, announced today its new brand identity: AMINA Bank AG. The group operates globally from its regulated hubs in Zug, Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong, offering its clients traditional and crypto banking services.





SEBA Bank made history in 2019 by becoming one of the first FINMA-regulated institutions to provide crypto banking services. This rebrand marks a new chapter for the company, which has proudly been in operation for more than four years. AMINA Bank is inspired by the same trailblazing ambition to lead the way for its clients and to write its own future as a Swiss-regulated crypto bank offering services to its traditional and crypto savvy clients around the globe.

The name ‘AMINA’ stems from the term ‘transAMINAtion’, meaning transference of one compound to another. AMINA is a brand driven by perpetual change, bringing together the various ‘compounds’ of traditional, digital, and crypto banking to unlock new potential and growth for our clients. This vision of change represents the transformation of our clients’ financial future.

Franz Bergmueller, CEO of AMINA, said: “We are delighted to introduce the world to our new brand identity. While we say goodbye to the SEBA name, we remain forever proud of the achievements made by the group under the former brand.

“Our brand signifies a new era in the company’s growth and strategy; we are a key player in crypto banking and are here to define the future of finance. With our client-focused approach, our years of traversing traditional and crypto finance, we offer a platform for investors to build wealth safely and under the highest regulatory standards.”

“We are grateful to be encouraged by our supportive and committed investors who have been very helpful, supporting the growth of the company. We thank our employees in all the regions for their dedication and client focus. As we look forward to 2024, our ambition is to accelerate the growth of our strategic hubs in Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi, and to continue our global expansion, building on all the successes we have laid down over the past years.”

Current clients of AMINA Bank (formerly SEBA Bank) will be unaffected by the rebrand other than encountering the new name; all operations will be business as usual across the board.

The branch office based in Abu Dhabi and the subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Singapore will subsequently apply for a name change to align with the head office in Zug.

About AMINA — Crypto. Banking. Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, AMINA (formerly SEBA) is a pioneer in the financial industry. In August 2019, AMINA received a Swiss banking and securities dealer license. The broad, vertically integrated spectrum of services, combined with the highest security standards, make AMINA’s value proposition unique. AMINA operates globally from its regulated hubs of Switzerland, Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong to offer fiat and crypto services to progressive investors, traditional and crypto-native alike, whether individuals, corporates or institutions.

CVVC Global Report and CB Insights named AMINA as one of the Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. Aite Group awarded AMINA their 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award in the ‘Digital Startup of the Year’ category, and LinkedIn listed AMINA as one of the Top Startups 2021 in Switzerland. In 2022, AMINA won the Digital Assets Offering or Service at the WealthBriefing Swiss EAM Awards, and the bank was also recognised for its product offering SEBAX and won the Best ETP of the Year award at the Swiss ETF Awards 2022. In 2023, AMINA won the European WealthBriefing Award in the Digital Assets Solution, Fund Manager category.

