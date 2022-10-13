<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on October 26, 2022

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, will report fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 6:00 a.m. Pacific / 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

The live audio webcast can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

© 2022 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Gregory Belloni, (415) 235-9092

gregory.belloni@seagate.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shanye Hudson, (510) 661-1600

shanye.hudson@seagate.com

