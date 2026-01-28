Seagate Technology Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Fiscal Q2 2026 Highlights



  • Revenue of $2.83 billion
  • GAAP gross margin of 41.6%; non-GAAP gross margin of 42.2%
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.11
  • Cash flow from operations of $723 million and free cash flow of $607 million
  • Declared cash dividend of $0.74 per share

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) (the “Company” or “Seagate”), a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage, today reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended January 2, 2026.

“Seagate’s December quarter results exceeded our expectations on both the top and bottom line, setting new records for gross margin, operating margin, and non-GAAP EPS. This performance highlights our team’s strong operational execution, the durability of data center demand, and the ongoing ramp of our HAMR-based Mozaic products,” said Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chair and chief executive officer.

“As AI applications amplify the creation and economic value of data, modern data centers increasingly need storage solutions that combine performance and cost-efficiency at exabyte-scale. Our areal-density-driven product roadmap positions us to meet the evolving storage requirements and exabyte demand growth, while creating significant value for our customers and shareholders for years to come,” Mosley concluded.

Quarterly Financial Results

 

GAAP

Non-GAAP

 

FQ2 2026

FQ2 2025

FQ2 2026

FQ2 2025

Revenue ($M)

$

2,825

 

$

2,325

 

$

2,825

 

$

2,325

 

Gross Margin

 

41.6

%

 

34.9

%

 

42.2

%

 

35.5

%

Operating Margin

 

29.8

%

 

21.0

%

 

31.9

%

 

23.1

%

Net Income ($M)

$

593

 

$

336

 

$

702

 

$

433

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

2.60

 

$

1.55

 

$

3.11

 

$

2.03

 

For definitions and a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see accompanying financial tables.

During the fiscal second quarter, the Company generated $723 million in cash flow from operations and $607 million in free cash flow. Seagate’s balance sheet remains healthy, and during the fiscal second quarter, the Company retired $500 million Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2028 and paid cash dividends of $154 million. As of the end of the quarter, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.0 billion, and there were 218 million ordinary shares issued and outstanding.

Seagate has issued a Supplemental Financial Information document, which is available on Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.74 per share, which will be payable on April 8, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2026. The payment of any future quarterly dividends will be at the discretion of the Board and will be dependent upon Seagate’s financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Business Outlook

The business outlook for the fiscal third quarter 2026 is based on our current assumptions and expectations; actual results may differ materially as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed in the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements section of this release.

The Company is providing the following guidance for its fiscal third quarter 2026:

  • Revenue of $2.90 billion, plus or minus $100 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.40, plus or minus $0.20

Our fiscal third quarter guidance includes:

  • The estimated net dilutive impact from the Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2028; and
  • Minimal expected impact from global tariff policies announced as of the date of this release.

Guidance regarding non-GAAP diluted EPS excludes known pre-tax charges related to estimated share-based compensation expenses of $0.23 per share.

We have not reconciled our non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance for fiscal third quarter 2026 to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, other than estimated share-based compensation expenses, because material items that may impact these measures are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, including, but not limited to, net (gain) loss from debt transactions, strategic investment losses (gains) or impairment charges, income tax adjustments on these measures, and other charges or benefits that may arise. The amounts of these measures are not currently available but may be material to future results. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP equivalent is contained in this release.

Investor Communications

Seagate management will hold a public webcast at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on January 27, 2026 that can be accessed on its Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

An archived audio webcast of this event will be available on Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com shortly following the event conclusion.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology is a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage. We create breakthrough technology so you can confidently store your data and easily unlock its value. Founded over 45 years ago, Seagate has shipped over four billion terabytes of data capacity and offers a full portfolio of storage devices, systems, and services from edge to cloud. To learn more about how Seagate leads storage innovation, visit www.seagate.com and our blog, or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

© 2026 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and our other communications regarding our quarterly financial results contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical fact. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the Company’s plans, programs, strategies, prospects, and opportunities; financial outlook for future periods, including the fiscal third quarter 2026; expectations regarding our ability to service debt and continue to generate free cash flow; expectations regarding our ability to make timely quarterly payments under the settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security; expectations regarding logistical, macroeconomic, or other factors affecting the Company, including uncertainty related to tariffs, trade restrictions, or evolving global trade policy; expectations regarding market demand for the Company’s products, our visibility into such demand and our ability to optimize our level of production and meet market and industry expectations and the effects of these future trends on Company’s financial and operational performance, including our ability to deliver profitable growth; anticipated shifts in technology and storage industry trends, and anticipated demand and performance of new storage product introductions, including HAMR-based Mozaic products; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions with our existing business; and expectations regarding the Company’s business strategy and performance, as well as dividend issuance plans for the fiscal quarter ending April 3, 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “will continue,” “can,” “could” or the negative of these words, variations of these words and comparable terminology, in each case, intended to refer to future events or circumstances. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to various uncertainties and risks that could cause our actual results to differ materially from historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s latest periodic report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on, and which speak only as of, the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, unless required by applicable law.

The inclusion of Seagate’s website addresses in this press release are provided for convenience only. The information contained in, or that can be accessed through, Seagate’s websites and social media channels are not part of this press release.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

 

 

January 2, 2026

 

June 27, 2025

 

(unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,046

 

$

891

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

1,246

 

 

 

959

 

Inventories, net

 

1,498

 

 

 

1,440

 

Other current assets

 

419

 

 

 

363

 

Total current assets

 

4,209

 

 

 

3,653

 

Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net

 

1,771

 

 

 

1,657

 

Goodwill

 

1,221

 

 

 

1,221

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1,088

 

 

 

1,066

 

Other assets, net

 

419

 

 

 

426

 

Total Assets

$

8,708

 

 

$

8,023

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,771

 

 

$

1,604

 

Accrued employee compensation

 

253

 

 

 

352

 

Accrued warranty

 

66

 

 

 

60

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

998

 

 

 

 

Accrued expenses

 

673

 

 

 

632

 

Total current liabilities

 

3,761

 

 

 

2,648

 

Long-term accrued warranty

 

94

 

 

 

77

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

893

 

 

 

756

 

Long-term debt, less current portion

 

3,501

 

 

 

4,995

 

Total Liabilities

 

8,249

 

 

 

8,476

 

Total Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit)

 

459

 

 

 

(453

)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit)

$

8,708

 

 

$

8,023

 

 

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

January 2, 2026

 

December 27, 2024

 

January 2, 2026

 

December 27, 2024

Revenue

$

2,825

 

 

$

2,325

 

 

$

5,454

 

 

$

4,493

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

1,649

 

 

 

1,513

 

 

 

3,241

 

 

 

2,967

 

Product development

 

187

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

373

 

 

 

365

 

Marketing and administrative

 

143

 

 

 

139

 

 

 

287

 

 

 

268

 

Restructuring and other, net

 

3

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

2

 

Total operating expenses

 

1,982

 

 

 

1,837

 

 

 

3,917

 

 

 

3,602

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

843

 

 

 

488

 

 

 

1,537

 

 

 

891

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

7

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

15

 

Interest expense

 

(72

)

 

 

(84

)

 

 

(152

)

 

 

(169

)

Net loss from debt transactions

 

(66

)

 

 

 

 

 

(72

)

 

 

 

Other, net

 

(5

)

 

 

(62

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(71

)

Other expense, net

 

(136

)

 

 

(138

)

 

 

(216

)

 

 

(225

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

707

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

1,321

 

 

 

666

 

Provision for income taxes

 

114

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

179

 

 

 

25

 

Net income

$

593

 

 

$

336

 

 

$

1,142

 

 

$

641

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.75

 

 

$

1.58

 

 

$

5.31

 

 

$

3.04

 

Diluted

$

2.60

 

 

$

1.55

 

 

$

5.03

 

 

$

2.95

 

Number of shares used in per share calculations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

216

 

 

 

212

 

 

 

215

 

 

 

211

 

Diluted

 

228

 

 

 

217

 

 

 

227

 

 

 

217

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per ordinary share

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.72

 

 

$

1.46

 

 

$

1.42

 

 

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

January 2, 2026

 

December 27, 2024

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Net income

$

1,142

 

 

$

641

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

140

 

 

 

127

 

Share-based compensation

 

105

 

 

 

87

 

Net loss from debt transactions

 

72

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(22

)

 

 

5

 

Other non-cash operating activities, net

 

29

 

 

 

96

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(287

)

 

 

(158

)

Inventories, net

 

(58

)

 

 

(234

)

Accounts payable

 

162

 

 

 

(190

)

Accrued employee compensation

 

(108

)

 

 

85

 

BIS settlement penalty

 

(30

)

 

 

(30

)

Accrued expenses, income taxes and warranty

 

197

 

 

 

(42

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

(87

)

 

 

(71

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

1,255

 

 

 

316

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Acquisition of property, equipment and leasehold improvements

 

(221

)

 

 

(139

)

Proceeds from the sale of assets

 

 

 

 

1

 

Proceeds from business divestiture

 

15

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(206

)

 

 

(138

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Redemption and repurchase of debt

 

(500

)

 

 

 

Dividends to shareholders

 

(307

)

 

 

(295

)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(70

)

 

 

(35

)

Repurchases of ordinary shares

 

(29

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares under employee stock plans

 

27

 

 

 

32

 

Other financing activities, net

 

(15

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(894

)

 

 

(298

)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

155

 

 

 

(120

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

 

893

 

 

 

1,360

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$

1,048

 

 

$

1,240

 

Use of non-GAAP financial information

The Company uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, income from operations, operating margin, net income, diluted EPS, free cash flow, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and last twelve months adjusted EBITDA, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain benefits, expenses, gains and losses. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to evaluate the business and provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and its prospects for the future. Specifically, the Company believes non-GAAP results provide useful information to investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain benefits, expenses, gains and losses that the Company believes are not part of the Company's ongoing operations and not indicative of its core operating results.

These non-GAAP financial measures are some of the measurements management uses to assess the Company’s performance, allocate resources and plan for future periods. Reported non-GAAP results should only be considered as supplemental to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not considered as a substitute or replacement for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP measures reported by other companies in its industry.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In millions, except per share amounts, gross margin and operating margin)

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

January 2, 2026

 

December 27, 2024

 

January 2, 2026

 

December 27, 2024

GAAP Gross Profit

$

1,176

 

 

$

812

 

 

$

2,213

 

 

$

1,526

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

Purchase order cancellation fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

Share-based compensation

 

13

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

23

 

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$

1,191

 

 

$

825

 

 

$

2,245

 

 

$

1,548

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross Margin

 

41.6

%

 

 

34.9

%

 

 

40.6

%

 

 

34.0

%

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

 

42.2

%

 

 

35.5

%

 

 

41.2

%

 

 

34.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Expenses

$

333

 

 

$

324

 

 

$

676

 

 

$

635

 

Acquisition-related charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

Restructuring and other, net

 

(3

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(2

)

Share-based compensation

 

(40

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(78

)

 

 

(64

)

Other charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

$

290

 

 

$

287

 

 

$

581

 

 

$

568

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Income From Operations

$

843

 

 

$

488

 

 

$

1,537

 

 

$

891

 

Acquisition-related charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

Purchase order cancellation fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

Restructuring and other, net

 

3

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

2

 

Share-based compensation

 

53

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

87

 

Other charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Non-GAAP Income From Operations

$

901

 

 

$

538

 

 

$

1,664

 

 

$

980

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Margin

 

29.8

%

 

 

21.0

%

 

 

28.2

%

 

 

19.8

%

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

 

31.9

%

 

 

23.1

%

 

 

30.5

%

 

 

21.8

%

GAAP Net Income

$

593

 

 

$

336

 

 

$

1,142

 

 

$

641

 

Acquisition-related charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

Net loss from debt transactions

 

66

 

 

 

 

 

 

72

 

 

 

 

Purchase order cancellation fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

Restructuring and other, net

 

3

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

2

 

Share-based compensation

 

53

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

87

 

Strategic investment losses or impairment charges

 

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

 

 

 

53

 

Other charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(15

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(56

)

 

 

(13

)

Non-GAAP Net Income

$

702

 

 

$

433

 

 

$

1,285

 

 

$

770

 

GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share

$

2.60

 

 

$

1.55

 

 

$

5.03

 

 

$

2.95

 

Acquisition-related charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

Net loss from debt transactions

 

0.29

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

 

Purchase order cancellation fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other, net

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.01

 

Share-based compensation

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.46

 

 

 

0.40

 

Strategic investment losses or impairment charges

 

 

 

 

0.24

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.24

 

Other charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.25

)

 

 

(0.06

)

Non-GAAP diluted share count adjustments1

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.08

 

Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share1

$

3.11

 

 

$

2.03

 

 

$

5.71

 

 

$

3.62

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares Used In Diluted Net Income Per Share Calculation

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

228

 

 

 

217

 

 

 

227

 

 

 

217

 

Non-GAAP diluted share count adjustments1

 

(2

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(4

)

Non-GAAP

 

226

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

225

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$

723

 

 

$

221

 

 

$

1,255

 

 

$

316

 

Acquisition of property, equipment and leasehold improvements

 

(116

)

 

 

(71

)

 

 

(221

)

 

 

(139

)

Free Cash Flow

$

607

 

 

$

150

 

 

$

1,034

 

 

$

177

 

 

1 For the three and six months ended January 2, 2026, and the three and six months ended December 27, 2024, using the if-converted method, approximately 8 million, 9 million, 4 million and 4 million shares, respectively, are issuable upon conversion of our 2028 exchangeable senior notes. These dilutive effects are expected to be offset partially or in full by the capped call transactions and are excluded from non-GAAP shares used in diluted net income per share calculation.

 

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

January 2,

2026

 

October 3,

2025

 

June 27,

2025

 

March 28,

2025

 

Last Twelve

Months

GAAP Net Income

$

593

 

 

$

549

 

 

$

488

 

 

$

340

 

 

$

1,970

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

68

 

 

 

72

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

264

 

Interest expense

 

72

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

304

 

Interest income

 

(7

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(24

)

Income tax expense

 

114

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

198

 

Non-GAAP EBITDA

 

840

 

 

 

759

 

 

 

622

 

 

 

491

 

 

 

2,712

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related charges

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

8

 

Net gain from business divestiture

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(8

)

Net loss from debt transactions

 

66

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

79

 

Purchase order cancellation fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(8

)

Restructuring and other, net

 

3

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

52

 

Share-based compensation

 

53

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

218

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$

962

 

 

$

831

 

 

$

697

 

 

$

563

 

 

$

3,053

 

The Company’s Non-GAAP measures are adjusted for the following items:

Acquisition-related charges

Acquisition-related charges are primarily related to transaction and integration costs. These expenses are excluded in the non-GAAP measures due to the inconsistency in amount and frequency, and they are not normal operating expenses or indicative of the Company's operating performance. Exclusion of these amounts provides a supplemental view of the Company's operating performance to investors to enable them to evaluate the Company's current operating performance compared to the past periods' operating performance.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

The Company records expense from amortization of intangible assets that were acquired in connection with its business combinations over their estimated useful lives. Such charges are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of the Company’s acquisitions. Consequently, the Company excludes these amounts to provide a supplemental view to investors to evaluate the Company's current operating performance compared to the past periods' operating performance.

Net gain from business divestiture

From time to time, the Company records net gains from the sale of businesses. These net gains are excluded in the non-GAAP measures because they are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. The Company excludes these amounts to provide a supplemental view to investors to evaluate the Company's current operating performance compared to the past periods' operating performance.

Net gain/loss from debt transactions

From time to time, the Company incurs gains, losses and fees from the early redemption and repurchase of certain long-term debt instruments and termination of related interest rate swap agreements. The amount of these charges may be inconsistent in size and varies depending on the timing of the early redemption of debt and/or termination of interest rate swap. The Company does not believe these are part of its normal operating performance. Exclusion of these amounts provides a supplemental view of the Company's operating performance to investors to enable them to evaluate the Company's current operating performance compared to the past periods' operating performance.

Purchase order cancellation fees

Purchase order cancellation fees are the costs incurred to cancel certain purchase commitments made with the Company's suppliers for component and equipment purchases that will not be received due to change in forecasted demand. These charges and subsequent credits received are inconsistent in amount and frequency. The Company does not believe these are part of its normal operating expenses. Exclusion of these amounts provides a supplemental view to investors to evaluate the Company's current operating performance compared to the past periods’ operating performance.

Restructuring and other, net

Restructuring and other, net are costs associated with restructuring plans that are primarily related to costs associated with reduction in the Company’s workforce, exiting certain facilities, inventory write down related to discontinued product lines and other related costs, as well as charges or gains from sale of properties. These costs or benefits do not reflect the Company’s normal or ongoing operating performance and consequently the Company excludes these expenses to provide a supplemental view to investors to evaluate the Company's current operating performance compared to the past periods’ operating performance.

Share-based compensation

These expenses consist primarily of expenses for employee share-based compensation. Given the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining share-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations, and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the Company’s control, the Company believes excluding share-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of its business over time and compare it against the Company’s peers, a majority of whom also exclude share-based compensation expense from their non-GAAP results.


