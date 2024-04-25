Scrum Alliance® Appoints Veteran Transformation Leader Chetna Limbani as Its First Chief Delivery Officer

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scrum Alliance, the largest, most established and influential professional membership and certification organization in the agile community, is proud to announce its first chief delivery officer. Chetna Limbani, with 25 years of industry and management consulting experience, will serve in this role.









As SAI’s chief delivery officer, Limbani will lead the successful execution of the nonprofit’s enterprise-wide transformation initiatives. Responsible for shepherding the entire strategic project portfolio, Limbani will play a pivotal role in driving the organization’s new strategy forward, while upleveling SAI’s technology and internal processes. Limbani brings expertise and experience that will create new opportunities to drive value for the business, and expand SAI’s mission to transform the world of work even more broadly.

Limbani says, “We live in a time where our technology and needs are quickly advancing, so we need to ensure our approach to agility keeps pace and enables the delivery of relevant and timely solutions. Scrum Alliance provides an opportunity to shape our approach to ‘getting things done’ that’s not bound by industry or product and, therefore, can make an impact on a broad scale. I’m excited to join a team of like-minded individuals who want to equip people with tools and techniques to help them deliver and succeed.”

CEO Tristan Boutros says Limbani is an important addition to Scrum Alliance’s robust executive leadership team that also includes Angie Stecovich, chief operating officer; Tracee Aliotti, chief marketing officer; Danielle deLuise, chief product officer; and Adam Nelson, general counsel.

Boutros says, “With Chetna’s extensive experience in project and service delivery, combined with her expertise in leading significant transformation efforts, we are poised to hit new heights in our organization. Her ability to successfully steer teams through such significant moments in their history is a true testament to her professionalism and technical prowess. I am confident that she will greatly assist in growing the company’s capabilities even further and provide outstanding leadership as the Chief Delivery Officer of Scrum Alliance.”

Limbani previously served as vice president of technology delivery and operations for performing rights organization ASCAP. She earned a master’s in business administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce and degrees in management information systems and economics from SMU.

Limbani has also earned multiple certifications including PMP Project Management Professional, SAFe Scaled Agile, PSM Certified Scrum Master and Six Sigma Green Belt. She’s based in Dallas.

