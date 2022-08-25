Home Business Wire Scoutbee and Promena Forge Partnership to Drive Agile and Competitive Supply Chains
Business Wire

Scoutbee and Promena Forge Partnership to Drive Agile and Competitive Supply Chains

di Business Wire

BERLIN & ISTANBUL & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scoutbee, the leading AI-powered supplier intelligence and discovery platform and Promena, Turkiye’s leading provider of strategic procurement software, today announced a partnership to empower their customers to better navigate the growing shifts in the procurement landscape.


The adoption of digital processes has played a key role in responding to these challenges, as has collaboration between all stakeholders in the supply chain. By working together, procurement organizations, solution providers, and suppliers can create agile and competitive supply chains.

Collaboration at the forefront of innovations within the supply chain

The partnership between Scoutbee and Promena offers procurement leaders an effective end-to-end scouting journey, allowing them to both broaden their supplier portfolios and avoid potential supply chain disruptions.

Gregor Stühler, Co-founder and CEO at Scoutbee, said, Our shared commitment to helping businesses overcome their procurement problems – along with our complementary pools of suppliers – makes Scoutbee and Promena an ideal combination.”

Through this collaboration, Scoutbee customers will be able to scout digitally for new suppliers via Scoutbee’s extensive data foundation and then validate these suppliers against their best prices by using the Promena for cost reduction, greater efficiencies, risk mitigation, reduced time to market, increased product innovation, and so on.

Our solutions are built on supplier data from our customers, and our AI-powered crawlers that search the internet for new information. For instance, if they have goals around diversity, we ​​help them find suppliers they should work with. The results show that Scoutbee’s top-line impacts can be remarkable. Adding Promena to the mix is a win-win situation,” Gregor Stühler explains.

This partnership will help businesses manage their supply and procurement processes while facilitating digitization efforts,” Promena’s Managing Director Orcun Guven echoes the view. The alliance will allow Promena’s clients to mitigate risk, reduce costs, and achieve supplier diversity goals.

Through the use of our services, clients can utilize Scoutbee’s resources and enrich their supplier database to build supply chain resilience. This includes simplifying the collection of supplier data from multiple regions, thereby eliminating the risks associated with supply chains that rely on single sources or locations. By focusing on operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and growth opportunities throughout the supply chain, Promena helps its clients maximize business value.” concludes Orcun Guven.

Contacts

Contacts:
Scoutbee
Val De Oliveira

val.deoliveira@scoutbee.com

Promena
Gizem ALP

gizema@koczer.com

Articoli correlati

Taulia Announces 250% Increase in Asia Pacific Enterprise Deals

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taulia, a leading provider of working capital management solutions and part of the SAP Group, today announces...
Continua a leggere

The German Football Association (DFB-Akademie), and Sports Technology Company TrackMan Agree Multi-Year Strategic Partnership

Business Wire Business Wire -
VEDBÆK, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Academy of the German Football Association (DFB-Akademie), part of the single largest sports federation in the...
Continua a leggere

Set The Curve & Change the Game. CORSAIR Reveals Revolutionary 45in Bendable OLED Gaming Monitor

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLOGNE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CRSR--CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today revealed...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
netskope infiot

Netskope investe nella sicurezza zero trust e annuncia l’acquisizione di Infiot

Mercato