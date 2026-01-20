ScottishPower Renewables Selects Accenture Company BOSLAN to Support Manufacturing for East Anglia TWO Wind Farm

GLASGOW, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScottishPower Renewables (SPR) has chosen BOSLAN, an Accenture (NYSE: ACN) company, to supervise the manufacturing and quality control of key components for its East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm in the North Sea. BOSLAN’s expertise in infrastructure and capital projects, renewable energy and digital solutions will help the renewable energy developer complete the wind farm efficiently and according to schedule.

BOSLAN will support SPR’s acceptance of components including offshore and onshore substations, the platform’s foundations, inter-array cables, export cables, wind turbines and other mechanical equipment. A multidisciplinary team of fabrication engineers, electrical engineers, welding inspectors and other specialists will deliver offshore and onshore services to the client, including:

Inspections of all factories where key components are produced

Quality management for components

Supervision of quality assurance for pre-assembly

Supervision of inspection services for onshore and offshore logistics

Coordination of offshore construction and installation activities

With more than two decades of experience in complex energy and infrastructure programs, BOSLAN brings deep expertise in managing large‑scale capital projects where precision, quality and schedule discipline are critical to success.

“East Anglia TWO is a significant and complex project, so it’s great to be able to leverage the synergies offered by BOSLAN as a single supplier to ensure quality and timely delivery,” said Michael Hotze, East Anglia TWO Execution Director. “We look forward to getting started and bringing more cleaner, greener energy to the UK.”

“East Anglia TWO is one of the most significant renewable energy projects in the UK, and we are committed to helping ScottishPower Renewables deliver it,” said Isaac Gómez, CEO of BOSLAN. “BOSLAN and Accenture will bring energy industry experience and expertise in infrastructure and capital projects, AI and data, all contributing to project success for ScottishPower Renewables and the energy transition in the UK.”

Situated 33 kilometers off the Suffolk coast, East Anglia TWO’s 64 turbines will have the capacity to generate up to 960 megawatts of green electricity – enough to power the equivalent of almost one million homes. Offshore construction is expected to get underway in 2027, with the windfarm becoming operational in 2028.

