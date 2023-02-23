Scotland, UK-Based University of Dundee Deploys YuJa Himalayas Enterprise Archiving Platform to Manage Large Data Workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scotland, United Kingdom-based University of Dundee has deployed YuJa Himalayas Enterprise Archiving Platform to better manage large data workloads. The data archiving and compliance solution is an addition to the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, which the institution adopted several years ago after an extensive tender process, pilot, and trial.

YuJa Himalayas provides a single, unified platform for archiving ingested video content, lecture capture and video conference recordings and other media, as well as enables users to create data policies and streamline rule management for their institution. Customized data policies can automatically govern how content is archived, retrieved, purged, or segmented based on the institution’s defined rules. Additionally, institutions can review and search recordings and analyze video content.

“The University of Dundee has been using the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform for several years. Now, with YuJa Himalayas, the institution can more affordably store videos and other media in cold storage, which is accessible when needed but not taking up active storage space,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “This addition will help the institution manage storage at scale to meet the increasing demands of educators to create content and ensure enterprise compliance with data retention.”

YuJa, Inc. works with a number of institutions in the United Kingdom, including Canterbury Christ Church University, Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge University, Cambridge Judge Business School, London School of Economics, University of Reading, and others.

Situated on the east coast of Scotland in the United Kingdom, the University of Dundee is home to more than 16,000 students from all over the world. The University of Dundee is organized into 10 schools. In addition, all of these schools have associated research centers or units. In all, the institution provides more than 400 degrees in a wide range of subjects, excellent student facilities, and an award-winning students’ association.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

