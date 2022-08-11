Scopio Publishes the Only Photography Book of the Global Pandemic Told From the Viewpoint of Underrepresented Communities

“The Year Time Stopped” Offers Historic Images From 100 Photographers Around the World

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#covidinspiration–Scopio, a photography storytelling platform and the first female-founded NFT marketplace, is pleased to announce the publication of The Year Time Stopped: The Global Pandemic in Photos.

Published by HarperOne/HarperCollins, and curated by Scopio CEO Christina Hawatmeh and co-founder Nour Chamoun, the award-winning 200-photo compendium offers an in-depth examination of 2020 through the eyes of 100+ photographers globally. In conjunction, Scopio produced a free audiobook on YouTube and Spotify, making the stories more accessible. In it, each photographer tells the story of the photo in the book.

Beginning with the theme “Alone” and ending with “Together,” the book’s striking images provide a historical record. Its photos highlight the human toll – a California airport turned parking lot for hundreds of furloughed planes; mourners in Jakarta; New York City’s empty Times Square that usually teems with thousands of tourists – and continues with other 2020 events: protests for Black Lives Matter; and Bogota, Colombia, where street vendors faced pandemic bans and fought back by attempting to burn the police station. Humanity is seen up-close: Neighbors cheer health workers in Spain, worshippers social distance in Nigeria, and Ecuadorian women dance in traditional costume.

The book concludes with a hopeful message: “During the pandemic, we were not alone. Technology allowed us to capture rich imagery and our shared experience like never before. The pandemic uncovered many truths, including deep-seated injustice. Social movements bubbled up. The world was connected like never before,” said Hawatmeh.

The book has garnered critical acclaim thus far and hit the #1 release on Amazon in photojournalism and photo history. The images can be purchased as NFTs or as a moment of history on OpenSea. As part of its book tour, Christina Hawatmeh is available for speaking engagements.

About Scopio:

Scopio is a photography-focused storytelling platform where anyone can share and sell images from around the world. As the first female-founded NFT marketplace, its goal is to elevate human stories told by those from underrepresented communities and regions. Scopio aims to distribute the world’s images so they become important historical documentation. Scopio is also the first platform to pay its artists in cash or crypto.

