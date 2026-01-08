SciSports and DPL Announce Exclusive Collaboration Naming SciSports as the Official Analytics Partner

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SciSports and the Development Player League announce an exclusive collaboration to strengthen analysis, feedback, and player visibility across DPL showcases and events, supporting an elite national all girls environment built to develop the player and empower the person.

SciSports and the Development Player League “DPL” will work together through an exclusive partnership to enhance the DPL showcase experience with advanced match analysis, synchronized video and data, and comprehensive player profiles built from real match performance. As part of this agreement, SciSports is named the official analytics partner of the DPL, delivering a consistent analytical framework across DPL events, showcases, and finals.

The collaboration enables DPL competing teams to connect directly with SciSports for team analysis support, onboarding, and guidance on how to use data and video effectively within their weekly workflows. All competing teams will be introduced to SciSports, ensuring every club has access to analysis, insights, and direct support around the showcase experience.

With SciSports present on site at DPL events and showcases, matches will be captured and analyzed, and every competing club will have access to its match data and video through SciSports’ analysis tools. Coaches and staff can review key moments in depth, create and share playlists, and organize structured feedback to support player development conversations. SciSports will also provide match reports, performance insights, and player profiles that connect match data directly to video, supporting both development and discoverability. To ensure accessibility and adoption across participating clubs, SciSports will lead onboarding and support, including webinars and direct guidance for coaches and staff.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vincent van Renesse van Duivenbode, CEO of SciSports, said, “At SciSports, we put athletes at the heart of the game. This exclusive collaboration with the DPL brings professional grade analysis into an elite environment where standards are high and development is intentional. By connecting data and video in a way that is simple to use, we help players and coaches turn matches into learning moments and make talent more visible through performance.”

Barry Ritson, President of the Development Player League, said, “Proud to announce an exclusive collaboration between the Development Player League and SciSports, naming SciSports as the official data analytics and video partner of the DPL. This partnership enhances our showcases and events by giving competing clubs access to their match data and video, with the opportunity to connect directly with SciSports for analysis and support. Excited for what this means for our players, coaches, and clubs as we continue to raise the standard of girls soccer.”

Together, SciSports and the Development Player League are excited to bring greater exposure to girls soccer through the power of video and data. By combining elite competition with objective insight, the collaboration aims to help players be seen in the right moments, deepen understanding of performance, and continue raising the standard for development and opportunity across the girls game.

About the Development Player League

The Development Player League is a national, all-girls youth soccer league built to elevate the game through high standards, meaningful competition, and a player-first approach. The DPL provides ambitious clubs with a clear, credible platform to develop players, compete at a high level, and gain national exposure through league play and showcases.

Focused on transparency, merit-based opportunity, and modern innovation, the DPL supports clubs, coaches, and players with thoughtfully designed events, consistent league standards, and pathways for growth. For clubs looking to compete, develop, and be part of a forward-thinking league shaping the future of girls soccer, the DPL offers a proven and purposeful environment.

About SciSports

SciSports sits where analytics meets ambition, turning moments on the pitch into confident decisions. We equip clubs, federations, leagues, and players with intuitive applications for scouting, match preparation, and performance improvement. By capturing and analyzing every second, SciSports fuses world class models with practical workflows to deliver actionable insights. Learn more at www.scisports.com

Brian McDonough

Head of Growth SciSports

b.mcdonough@scisports.com