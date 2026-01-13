SCIP Brings SiliconExpert Data Into Its Platform Powering Real-Time Supply Chain Data Synchronization

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCIP, the Supply Chain Intelligence Platform, today announced that it has teamed with SiliconExpert, a leading provider of component and supply chain intelligence, to deliver continuous synchronization and enrichment of supplier and component data for SCIP’s customers. The integration brings SiliconExpert’s ability to provide real-time, reliable information to SCIP’s platform, enabling continuous monitoring of a company’s supply chain to enhance traceability from component to supplier.

In today’s unpredictable supply chain environment, operational resilience depends on anticipating risk before disruptions occur. By leveraging SiliconExpert’s comprehensive component data, SCIP will proactively detect emerging risks, recommend alternate components, and automate compliance and sourcing updates.

“SCIP’s decision to team with SiliconExpert underscores the importance of clean, enriched, and actionable data,” said Andy Kohm, Co-Founder and CEO of SCIP. “Together we are enabling the next generation of AI-powered compliance and component intelligence, helping organizations reduce risk, accelerate decisions, and operate with confidence.”

SCIP’s enterprise-grade platform will be leveraged to synchronize supplier and component data across multiple systems, eliminating manual updates and automatically augmenting SCIP’s customer data.

Extending Momentum Across a Growing Customer Base

The SiliconExpert integration follows a series of recent enterprise wins for SCIP in core sectors across electronics, contract manufacturing, and medtech. Companies are turning to SCIP to modernize their data foundations, automate compliance, and improve visibility across global operations through features including automated data validation and enrichment, AI-powered risk flagging, seamless partner and customer integration, and proven enterprise scalability.

SCIP customers are already seeing meaningful, quantifiable gains: a 30× return on investment, a 75% improvement in data integrity, and an 80% reduction in software seat costs through platform consolidation. Performance indicators show 90% faster data refresh cycles, a 70% reduction in manual data validation, and broader coverage across supplier and compliance datasets.

Supporting a Broader Shift Toward Data-Driven Supply Chains

As AI takes on a larger role in forecasting, compliance, and risk management across the global supply chain ecosystem, organizations are racing to fix fragmented data as the foundation for digital transformation. To unlock real value, SCIP is integrating with industry data intelligence providers, such as SiliconExpert, to unify data and drive real-time intelligence across systems.

The integration also accelerates SCIP’s roadmap to extend predictive analytics and risk-forecasting capabilities across the electronics and manufacturing ecosystem.

Why SCIP Integrated with SiliconExpert

Access to SiliconExpert’s comprehensive database of over one billion electronic and mechanical components

Deep visibility into lifecycle status, multi-sourcing, inventory availability , and environmental compliance data

, and environmental compliance data Proven expertise in tracking obsolescence risk and regulatory requirements including REACH, RoHS, WEEE, and Conflict Minerals

High-quality data foundation enabling SCIP’s real-time risk detection, monitoring, and decision intelligence

“Data-driven supply chains are winning, but you’re only as strong as your data,” added Kohm. “As supply chains become more complex and AI takes on a larger role in forecasting, compliance, and risk management, the foundation matters more than ever.”

About SCIP

SCIP (Supply Chain Intelligence Platform) helps companies make smarter, faster supply-chain decisions by turning fragmented and unreliable data into a centralized source of truth. The platform uses proprietary AI agents to consolidate, clean, and enrich supply-chain data from across systems, delivering real-time insights, automated workflows, and prescriptive analytics. Founded by a team of supply-chain and enterprise-software veterans, SCIP is built to scale with the complexity of global operations and to help teams move from reaction to prevention. Learn more at www.myscip.com.

