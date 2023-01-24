SCIEX Expands Protein Characterization Capabilities With the Fast Glycan Labeling and Analysis Kit and Updated Biologics Explorer Software

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biopharma–At WCBP 2023, SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, announced the launch of the Fast Glycan Labeling and Analysis kit for quantitative glycan analysis and an update for Biologics Explorer software to enhance critical protein therapeutic analysis workflows. With these new additions, SCIEX continues to expand its ability to support the characterization of complex and next-generation biopharmaceuticals in different parts of the drug development pipeline.

Biologics Explorer software, part of the SCIEX OS ecosystem, allows scientists to harness the full potential of the rich spectra produced from the ZenoTOF 7600 system. Today’s release of Biologics Explorer software 3.0 enables streamlined middle-down protein analysis in combination with single electron activated dissociation (EAD) fragmentation to yield high sequence coverage and provide better insight into the important modification sites of the protein. Data are easily translated to support quick and confident decisions about the most important critical quality attributes for biopharmaceuticals.

In addition, the Fast Glycan Labeling and Analysis kit enables fast glycan heterogeneity characterization and identification while retaining sample integrity and delivering consistent, accurate results. This workflow is now compatible with the BioPhase 8800 system, which is the only multi-capillary system capable of processing up to eight samples simultaneously by CE-SDS, CIEF and now glycan separation. This capability enables a step that is critical in drug development: monitoring changes in carbohydrate composition or concentration that can significantly impact the overall efficacy and safety of a biotherapeutic.

“Both additions to our portfolio are important solutions for rapid and high-quality characterization of biotherapeutics,” said Susan Darling, Senior Director, CE, LC, & MS Accessories, at SCIEX. “The Fast Glycan Labeling and Analysis kit further accelerates already rapid analysis and identification of protein associated glycans by separating through eight discrete capillaries instead of only one, leading to significant advancements in overall sample throughput.”

“In addition, the expansion of Biologics Explorer software enables analysis of subunit fragments of monoclonal antibodies on the ZenoTOF 7600 system,” said Beth Hazell, Senior Director, Software, at SCIEX. “This streamlined middle-down workflow with automatic data analysis significantly reduces time and effort on method development while providing reproducibly high sequence coverage in a single injection.”

Also at WCBP, SCIEX is presenting a technical luncheon seminar on “Unifying characterization strategies for novel proteins and gene therapy products,” and it is sponsoring the conference’s “Welcome reception: Dancing through the decades.”

Click on the links to learn more about Biologics Explorer software and the Fast Glycan Labeling and Analysis kit.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have been at the forefront of the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers can quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.



Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.

