Schrödinger to Host Platform Day on October 6, 2022
Business Wire

Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SDGR–Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that the company will host Platform Day in New York City on Thursday, October 6, 2022, beginning at 10:00 AM ET. Members of Schrödinger’s team will provide a detailed review of the company’s physics-based, computational technology, provide case studies from its drug discovery collaborations and proprietary pipeline, and discuss the business opportunity ahead.

Schrödinger’s Platform Day will be a hybrid event, with limited in-person attendance available to members of the investment community, and a simultaneous webcast will be available for individual investors and other interested parties who wish to join virtually.

The live presentation can be accessed under “News & Events” in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar and will be archived for approximately 90 days. To participate in the live webcast, please register for the event here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the event.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 700 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Contacts

Jaren Irene Madden

Schrödinger, Inc.

jaren.madden@schrodinger.com
617-286-6264

Tracy Lessor

Schrödinger, Inc.

tracy.lessor@schrodinger.com
617-519-9827

