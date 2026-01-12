SchoolMint Announces Return of Co-Founder Jinal Jhaveri as Chief Executive Officer

Jhaveri returns to lead SchoolMint’s next chapter of growth, building on a strong foundation of market leadership and innovation

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#K12Enrollment--SchoolMint, the leading provider of Strategic Enrollment Management solutions for K-12 schools, announced today that co-founder Jinal Jhaveri has returned as Chief Executive Officer. Jhaveri succeeds Bryan MacDonald, who has served as CEO for the past six years and will continue to support the company as an advisor and investor.

Jhaveri founded SchoolMint in 2013 alongside his wife and co-founder, Forum Desai, after navigating the challenges of school enrollment firsthand as a parent. Under his leadership, SchoolMint was launched and scaled to serve thousands of schools and millions of students nationwide before he stepped down as CEO in 2019 and transitioned into the role of Chairman.

During MacDonald’s tenure, SchoolMint experienced significant growth and transformation, including product innovation, strategic acquisitions, and continued market leadership through unprecedented disruption in the education landscape.

“Leading SchoolMint over the past six years has been an incredible privilege,” said MacDonald. “We’ve built a best-in-class enrollment platform and strengthened our leadership position during some of the most challenging years in education. With a strong foundation in place, this is the right moment for Jinal to step back in and lead the company forward.”

“I’m deeply grateful to Bryan for his leadership and steady guidance,” said Jhaveri. “He helped SchoolMint navigate major transitions while continuing to serve schools and families through an extraordinary period of change. As I return to the CEO role, I’m energized by what lies ahead. School choice is expanding, expectations around technology are rising, and advances in artificial intelligence are reshaping what schools need from their partners.”

Jhaveri’s return sharpens focus on Recruitment and Enrollment, while maintaining the company’s commitment to operational discipline, innovation, and customer trust.

“We’re grateful for Bryan’s leadership and excited to welcome Jinal back as CEO,” said Justin Garrison, Partner at BV Investment Partners. “Jinal’s founder perspective and deep expertise make him the ideal leader for SchoolMint’s next phase of growth.”

About SchoolMint

SchoolMint serves more than 11 million students and families across 16,000+ schools. As the leading provider of K–12 Strategic Enrollment Management solutions, SchoolMint helps schools attract, enroll, and retain students, families, and teachers. The company is backed by BV Investment Partners and headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Learn more at schoolmint.com.

